Power Sunroof Market: Growing Production Of Customized Sunroof Tracks Is Major Trend Gaining Traction In The Global Market

The most iconic style adoptions for cars, among all recent trends, is that of the sunroof. A car sunroof is an opening on the top of a car roof, which allows light or fresh air to enter into the car. Based on the type of car, sunroofs may be manually or automatically operated. They come in different shapes, sizes, and styles and act as an extra accessory and not a standard one. The power sunroof market is a highly dynamic market and is expected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period. The development of new and diversified technologies is creating exciting opportunities within the automotive industry.

Demand for vehicles is increasing due to the rise in population, leading to an increase in the production of automobiles. Significant developments in component materials combined with increasing number of factory-installed sunroofs are estimated to positively impact the market demand. The growing production of customized sunroof tracks is major trend gaining traction in the global automotive power sunroof market. Manufacturers are introducing customized parts that are designed and built using special machinery as per the requirements of the customer. Challenges associated with design and manufacturing glass sunroofs are expected to hamper the structural integrity of the vehicle due to change in the center of gravity due to the increased weight on the rooftop.

The global power sunroof market for automotive can be segmented based on material, type, motor type, vehicle, sales channel, and region. In terms of material, the power sunroof market can be divided into glass and one more segment. The global power sunroofs market was primarily driven by glass sunroofs with the leading market share in the forecasting year and is also expected to hold the major market share in the forecasting year.

Glass is a commonly utilized material in the manufacturing of sunroofs. Glass sunroofs are preferred by consumers since they offer better transparency, along with an open and spacious atmosphere. In terms of type, the power sunroof market can be classified into inbuilt, spoiler/tilt & slide, top-mount, panoramic, and solar. Latest innovations in the field of solar sunroofs for electric vehicles and panoramic sunroof segments are estimated to propel the power sunroof market during the forecast period.

In terms of motor type, the power sunroof market can be divided into DC brushed motor, and two other segment. The DC brushless motor segment is estimated to expand significantly during the forecast period due to the high output power, small size, better heat dissipation, higher speed range, and low-noise operation than DC brushed motors. However, DC brushed motors segment are projected to account for significant share of the power sunroof market during the forecast period. Simple usage and low cost are the key factors driving the demand for DC brushed motors.

In terms of vehicle, the power sunroof market can be split into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment can be further sub-segmented into hatchback cars, sedan cars, premium cars, and others. Sedans and hatchback cars have been grouped together in the power sunroof market. This vehicle segment presents significant opportunities for the power sunroof market, as it is a prominent segment in the automotive industry and also because sunroofs are mostly used to lend a stylish appearance to these vehicles. Automakers provide a power sunroof as standard or optional equipment based on which the price of vehicle increases or decreases. Based on sales channel, the power sunroof market can be segmented into OEM and aftermarket. Demand for sunroof systems, in the OEM segment, has increased significantly.

In terms of geography, the power sunroof market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe is estimated to account for a prominent share, in terms of value and volume, of the power sunroof market during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand during the forecast period. Developing economies such as China and India are expected to play a major role in the increase in vehicle production in the region. Furthermore, increasing installation of power sunroof in vehicles such as sedan/hatchbacks and SUVs has boosted the demand for power sunroof in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the global power sunroof market include Webasto, Inalfa Roof Systems, Inteva, Magna International, Aisin Seiki, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd, Automotive Sunroof Company, Yachiyo Industry Company Ltd., Preh IMA Automation (PIA) Evansville, and BOS (Germany).