Press Brakes Market – Major driving factor of the growth is the rising demand for fabricated metal products

Press brakes, also known as brake press is a machine tool basically used for plate materials and bending sheets, most commonly sheet metals. Two C frames form the sides of a press brake which are linked to a table at the bottom and a moveable upper beam on the top. The top tool on press brakes is attached to the upper beam of the press brakes, however, the bottom tool rests on the table. This tool forms predetermined bends by clamping the work piece between a matching punch and die. The working capacity of a press brake is characterized based on parameters such as stroke, working length, tonnage, or amplitude, the distance between frame uprights or side housings, and work height. The operating speed of an upper beam in a press brake usually ranges from 1 to 15 mm/s.

Press brake has wide applications across numerous end-user industries which include automotive, aerospace, general machinery, transport, aviation, machinery, and construction.

Major factor which is driving the growth of the press brakes market globally, is the rising demand for fabricated metal products. Fabricated metals are widely used in the automotive industry, stamped metal products, transport machinery, building machinery, ammunition, cutlery and utensils, building products, small arms, fasteners, and other metal-based hardware. In addition, the rising interest for fabricated metals from the development and transportation machinery industries is anticipated to spur the development of the global fabricated metal products market, which has a direct impact on the demand for the press brakes from various end users.

A major trend that will drive Press brake market growth is the growth in the automation industry. The increasing demand for superior-quality products has driven companies to undertake automation in manufacturing.

Other factors which are affecting press brakes market is the user-friendly interface to strengthen the growth prospects for press brakes over the predicted period. Conventional press brakes are less feasible, and operation efficiency and high domain expertise are required to operate these machines, which lead to an increased cost of press brakes for end users. The development of new and innovative press brakes with user-friendly interfaces has considerably improved the ease of use and operational efficiency of these machines. In addition, the rising interest for fabricated metals from the development and transportation machinery industries is anticipated to spur the development of the global fabricated metal products market, which has direct impact on the demand for the press brakes. The slowdown of the Chinese economy is one of the major restraint for the press brakes market.

Press Brakes market is segmented on the basis of types, application, and region.

On the Basis of types, the press brakes market is segmented into hydraulic, mechanical, pneumatic, and servo motor. During the past, the hydraulic press brake segment has covered the major segment in global press brakes market. Hydraulic press brakes facilitate easy programmability of operational parameters such as travel distance, force, and return position. Hence, a single press can effectively manage numerous tools for various applications. Similarly, mechanical press brakes are replaced by hydraulic press brakes because of low cost and safety purpose which will boost the growth of the Press Brakes market during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, Press brakes market is segmented into automotive, general machinery, transport machinery, building and construction, and others. Among application, automotive segment is the major segment, as the application of press brakes in automotive industry is rising,

On the basis of geographical regions, the press brakes market is segmented into seven different regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa.

APAC is projected to account the major market share, in terms of value and volume. There are various factors which are driving the market such as easy availability of economical labor, lenient emission, low production cost, and safety norms, and government initiatives for FDIs have led to the APAC, witnessing higher growth than the matured markets like North America and Europe.

The key players in the Press Brakes market are MC Machinery Systems, Amada, Bystronic, TRUMPF, US Industrial Machinery, Cincinnati, Eagle Bending Machines, ERMAKSAN, Betenbender, IMAC, Jayson Machines, Santec Group. Accurl, Salvagnini America, MetalForming, HACO, EHRT/International Technologies, Baileigh Industrial, Gasparini, Lazer Safe, LVD, Komatsu, Ketec Precision Tooling, Hindustan Hydraulics, and few other regional players.

In August 2016, Cincinnati Incorporated (CI) a leading provider of built-to-order machine tools, has launched new fiber laser and portable electric press brake. Located in booth C31102 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, the exhibit will feature the company’s latest product lines – the CL-960 fiber laser, the MAXFORM high-speed hydraulic press brake, and the recently introduced GOFORM electric press brake.