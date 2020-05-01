Process Instrumentation Market Trends and Growth Factors Analysis 2018 – 2026

The global market for process instrumentation has expanded at an impressive pace in the past years and continues to embark on a healthy growth pace as the demand for process automation solutions rises across a number of industries. World over, the industrial sector witnessed a notable rise in the adoption of automation as a way of achieving improved handling and precision in all kinds of operations and processes. This is the prime factor to drive the global process instrumentation market in the next few years.

The report examines the global process instrumentation market and presents forecasts regarding the development of the market between 2018 and 2026. A historical review of the global process instrumentation industry’s performance is also provided in the report in order to provide factual support to the insights provided in the report. The report also thoroughly examines the crucial factors such as demand drivers, challenges, and major trends that are projected to have significant influence on the overall market over the coming years. The impact of these factors on the market’s growth trajectory over the report’s forecast period has also been analyzed in great detail in the report.

The global process instrumentation market will benefit the most from the vast rise in adoption of automation in the industrial sector in the past few years. This has resulted from the increased awareness among industrialists regarding the vast benefits of automation in terms of capital expenditure, time to market, and product quality. In emerging economies across regions such as Latin America and Asia Pacific, the active role of governments in educating the masses regarding the benefits of technology and rising funds being diverted towards the adoption of technologically advanced machineries in industries has been of prime importance for market growth. In the next few years, the market will be driven by the thriving growth of key end-use industries such as metal and mining, chemical, food and beverages, oil and gas, and metal and mining.

From a geographical standpoint, the report examines the market for process instrumentation in regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Of these, the market in North America is likely to account for the dominant share in the overall revenue valuation of the market by the end of the forecast period, followed most likely by Asia Pacific. Well-established industrial sector, high adoption of technologically advanced equipment and machines, and the steadily expanding end-use industries in the region will continue to present promising growth opportunities for the process instrumentation market in the next few years as well. The market in Asia Pacific also represents one with high growth potential owing to the steadily expanding industrial sector in emerging economies such as India and China.

An expansive account of the competitive scenario of the global process instrumentation market has also been given in the report, wherein details such as business profiles, recent technological advancements, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, details regarding business strategies, product portfolio, and other crucial information pertaining to some of the major vendors in the market have been included.

Some of the most influential companies presently operating in the global process instrumentation market are Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Metso Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., and Emerson Electric Company.

