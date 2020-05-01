Rise in demand for Ammonium Paratungstate Market for the production of tungsten derivatives owing to its excellent chemical and physical properties | 2027

Ammonium paratungstate is a white colored crystalline salt of tungsten and ammonium. It is available in the powder form. Generally, ammonium paratungstate is obtained by separating tungsten from various ores. It is produced from the ammonium solution of tungstic acid. After preparation of ammonium, the paratungstate is heated till the desired decomposition temperature reaches 6000C in order to produce tungsten oxide and tungsten elemental powder. Tungsten powder is used in various applications such as tungsten alloys, bars, and wires.

Rise in demand for universal intermediate products, such as ammonium paratungstate, for the production of tungsten derivatives owing to its excellent chemical and physical properties is a key factor anticipated to fuel the ammonium paratungstate market in the near future. Increase in demand for tungsten alloys in the manufacture of superior cutting tools, drilling, and mining equipment is expected to propel the ammonium paratungstate market during the forecast period. The market is estimated to experience significant disparity in terms of demand and supply, specifically from tungsten manufacturers, due to the uncertainty of international prices of ammonium paratungstate. This is projected to hamper the demand for ammonium paratungstate in the near future.

Based on type, the global ammonium paratungstate market can be bifurcated into pseudo-rhombic needle and triclinic plate. The triclinic plate segment is likely to be the dominant segment during the forecast period. The triclinic plate is highly used to manufacture tungsten powder and oxides for various metal applications. This is expected to boost the demand for ammonium paratungstate in the next few years. Based on end-user industry, the ammonium paratungstate market can be segregated into aerospace, hard metal, electronics, ceramics, and chemical. The hard metal segment is anticipated to account for prominent share of the market during the projected period. Rise in usage of ammonium paratungstate in the manufacture of tungsten carbide, cutting tools, and metal alloys is a key factor anticipated to fuel the demand for ammonium paratungstate during the forecast period. Hard metal is also widely used in steel cutting, boring, and other metalworking applications. Thus, ammonium paratungstate is estimated to be a highly attractive product type during the forecast period.

Ammonium Paratungstate Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on region, the global ammonium paratungstate market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to constitute prominent share of the global ammonium paratungstate market during the forecast period. Presence of large number of end-user industries such as automotive, mining, and metal is driving the market in the region. Rise in usage of ammonium paratungstate in automotive and metal industries is also a key factor expected to boost the demand for ammonium paratungstate during the projected period. China is likely to remain a dominant country for ammonium paratungstate in the near future. The Government of China is protecting tungsten ore extraction due to large deposits across the country. This is boosting the demand for ammonium paratungstate. The market in North America is anticipated to expand at rapid pace, followed by that in Europe, owing to the strong presence of aerospace, automotive, and, mining industries. The U.S. consist of robust prominence in the manufacturing of several electronic machinery, devices, and equipment. Rise in demand for electronic devices are likely to boost ammonium paratungstate market between the forecast time 2018 and 2026. Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to be rapidly growing regions of the global ammonium paratungstate market, led by the improvement in economic conditions and rapid industrialization in these regions during the forecast period.

Large number of companies operate in the global ammonium paratungstate market. Prominent manufacturers of ammonium paratungstate market include Global Tungsten and Powder, Central Drug House, Swastik Tungsten Pvt Ltd, Sun Industries, Inframat Advanced Materials, Sajan Overseas, GEM CO., LTD, United Wolfram, Chongyi Zhangyuan Tungsten Co., LTD., and Dayu Jincheng Tungsten Industry Co., Ltd.