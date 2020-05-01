Rotomolding Powder Market – Review On Industry Failures, Application Revolution & Industry Opportunities Outlook 2028

Global Rotomolding Powder Market: Snapshot

Rotomolding powder is mainly employed in the production of plastics using the rotational molding processes. This process involves using a heated hollow mold that is filled with a charge or a shot weight of material. The mold is then slowly rotated, usually around two perpendicular axes, thus causing the softened material to disperse and stick to the walls of the mold. Owing to the use of rotational molding on a large-scale basis along with the powder to manufacture molded plastics, a distinct rotomolding powder market exists from a global perspective. It is highly important to maintain even thickness while using the powder, in order to prevent sagging and deformation during the cooling phase. In order to ensure that such thickness is maintained, the mold must be allowed to rotate at all times during the heating phase.

In the past few decades, numerous varieties of these powders have been introduced, thus expanding the market’s reach. Owing to extensive advantages associated with these powders, the global rotomolding powder market is expected to progress at a splendid pace. Use of this powder and hence presence of the rotomolding powder market exists early as 1950. However, using this powder involved a highly slow process and was restricted to a small number of plastics. Nevertheless, several improvements occurred in the following few decades, thus giving rise to quality type of rotomolding powder.

The global remolding powder market depicts the presence of a highly fragmented and competitive vendor landscape, thanks to the presence of innumerable businesses. Achieving product innovations, participating in mergers and acquisition, and improving product qualities are key strategies implemented by most players operating in this market. The competition is prophesized to further intensify with implementation of innovative techniques to produce the powder products, along with an increase in the number of players present in this sector.

Global Rotomolding Powder Market: Overview

Rotomolding powders consist of a variety of powders used in rotational thermoplastic processes for the molding of plastics. The process is extensively used for making a wide range of products characterized by hollow shapes such as chemical plastic tanks, outdoors playground equipment, storage tanks, and drums. These powders occupy a key role in the thermoplastic process as they have remarkable stress bearing property, improve the mold flow, and impart high impact resistance and light-weight benefits. The substantial benefits of several short production runs associated with rotomolding is propelling the demand for these powders in various industrial applications world over. Rotomolding powders may be diverse in composition but are broadly made of polyamide, (PVC) plastisols, and polyethylene.

Global Rotomolding Powder Market: Key Trends

The strides made by the rotomolding powder market essentially rides on the back of the extensive demand for wide range of plastic products in consumer as well as industrial sectors across the world. The rising demand for myriad plastic products in emerging economies is bolstering the uptake of rotomolding powder. The rapidly rising use of rotomolding powder in numerous end-use applications such as the automotive, construction, and material handling is underpinning the steady expansion of the market. The rising consumer spending on water adventure events and the growing demand for recreational boats is a key factor catalyzing the use of rotomolding powder. The rising use of plastics made with rotomolding in recreational products is also boosting the market.

Manufacturers are expected to increasingly benefit from the advent of rotomolding processes that are cost-effective in manufacturing high-end plastics. This is also likely to unlock promising prospects in the rotomolding powder market. However, growing awareness about the adverse ecological impacts of plastics pollution, coupled with the stringent regulations pertaining to plastic production, is proving to be a large setback in the growth of the rotomolding powder market.

Global Rotomolding Powder Market: Potential

The rotomolding powder market is lately witnessing the expansion of rotomolding plant capacities and rising investment in automated rotational molding systems in developed regions. A maker of recreational plastics products, Meese Inc., has expanded its rotomolding factory by opening a fifth plant in Jacksonville, Florida. This will fuel the demand for rotomolding powders. This is acting as a substantial boost to the capacity of rotomolding facility for the company and will enable it to consolidate its presence across the U.S. In the next few months, the company intends to install more rotomolding machines. The plant expansion will help it reduce shipping costs and also meet the rising demand for rotomolded containers in laundry, recycling, and materials handling. The growing number of rotomolding machines will lead to increased uptake of rotomolding powders and will benefit the development of EPA-certified fuel tanks.

Global Rotomolding Powder Market: Regional Outlook

On the regional front, developed regions are expected to potentially lucrative in the rotomolding powder market. The marked presence of plastic manufacturing companies in North America makes the region increasingly lucrative. The growing demand for high-end plastics in the U.S. and Canada is propelling the demand for rotomolding powders in this region. Technological advances made in material handling and construction equipment in these countries is also accentuating the regional market growth. On the other hand, developing regions are expected to witness rapidly rising demand for rotomolding powder. The demand is supported by the burgeoning demand for plastics and plastic materials in several emerging economies, such as in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, the rising use of rotomolding powders in making household storage tanks in urbanized nations is boosting the overall market.

Global Rotomolding Powder Market: Competitive Outlook

The report offers detailed assessment of the prevailing strategic dynamics in various countries. It takes a closer look at various strategic moves being planned by key players to gain an edge over others. Several companies are spending large sums of money on research and development activities and focusing on developing eco-friendly end products. Some of the prominent players vying for sizeable shares in the rotomolding powder market are LyondellBasell N.V., Matrix Polymers, Exxon Mobils, Dow Chemical Company, BASF, and Reliance Industries.

