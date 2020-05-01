Self-Organizing Network 2019 Global Market – Innovation, Technologies, Applications, Verticals, Strategies & Forecasts

Global self-organizing network market was valued at US$ 3.45 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 8.33 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.65% during a forecast period.

Global self-organizing networks basically aim to decrease network operatorâ€™s efforts, by automating network management processes. Self-organizing network market offers numerous benefits, for instance, effective network traffic management, cheap operation cost, enhanced customer satisfaction, and effective load balancing.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding self-organizing network market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments by offering, architecture, network, network technology, and region and, project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTERâ€™s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to particular market segment.

The high demand for wireless connectivity, along with the need to manage the rising network complexity with the growing number of small phone users are the key factors contributing to the growth of the self-organizing network (SON) market. Rapid uptake in mobile subscriptions primarily in developing countries is significantly boosting the market growth and providing huge opportunities for global self-organizing network market. However, high initial investment involved in self-organizing networks implementation is limiting the growth of the market. Additionally, security concerns with the implementation of open application programming interfaces (APIs) are hampering the market growth.

The service segment is estimated to lead the self-organizing network market during the forecast period due to the fact that once the software is deployed in a network, it needs only maintenance and updating services. As the lifecycle of any self-organizing network software is long, several companies implementing the self-organizing network software into a multi-million dollar, long-term service contracts.

5G is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. 5G is 1,000 times faster than 4G, which would dominate to a significant increase in the data transfer in the network and poised to rise network-related issues at users’ end. The self-organizing network will support the launch of 5G technology with minimal failures in the network infrastructure.

Centralized (C-SON) architecture is the most popular and widely accepted amongst network operators. However, the hybrid (H-SON) is likely to witness highest growth during the forecast period owing to it combines the features provided by Distributed (D-SON), such as optimization and real-time response in a complex network arrangement.

North America led the global self-organizing network market owing to the early adoption of advanced network technologies mostly in the U.S. and Canada. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to exhibit the highest growth over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific may witness high mobile data, traffic rate owing to the rising number of planned deployments of LTE networks and upcoming 5G network.

Some of the key players in the global self-organizing network market are Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, NEC Corporation, Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd., Airhop Communications, Inc., Amdocs Inc., Nokia Solutions and Networks, Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Ascom Holding AG, and RadiSys Corporation.

Scope of the Global Self-Organizing Network Market

Global Self-Organizing Network Market by Offering

Software

Service

Global Self-Organizing Network Market by Architecture

D-SON

C-SON

H-SON

Global Self-Organizing Network Market by Network

Core Network

RAN

Backhaul

Wi-Fi

Global Self-Organizing Network Market by Network Technology

2G/3G

4G/LTE

5G

Global Self-Organizing Network Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players operating in the Global Self-Organizing Network Market

Airhop Communications

Airspan

Amdocs

Blinq Networks (Communication Components Inc.)

Bwtech

Casa Systems

Ccs (Cambridge Communication Systems) Ltd.

Cellwize Wireless Technologies

Cisco

Comarch

Commscope

Ericsson

Huawei

NEC

Nokia

P.I. Works

Qualcomm

Rohde & Schwarz

Teoco

Viavi Solutions

