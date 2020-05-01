Shrimp Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Shrimp Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2024” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Shrimp Market. The report analyses the Shrimp Market By Species (L. Vannamei, P. Monodon, M. Rosenbergii), By Production Form (Green/Head On, Green/Head Off, Peeled, Cooked, Breaded) and By Shrimp Size for regions including Americas, Europe, APAC, ROW and countries that include U.S., Canada, Spain, U.K, France, China, Japan and India. The data has been presented for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Shrimp Market – Analysis By Species (L. Vannamei, P. Monodon, M. Rosenbergii), By Production Form (Green/Head On, Green/Head Off, Peeled, Cooked, Breaded), By Shrimp Size, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Shrimp Size (70), By Region (Americas, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Spain, U.K, France, China, Japan, India)”, the Shrimp market value is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 6.30% during 2019–2024.

Over the recent years, Shrimp market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of increasing demand for seafood in emerging and developing nations and growing number of urban populations. Moreover, rise in the demand for heathy and nutritious food rising per capita income has been driving the market growth of shrimp’s market globally. Further, increasing demand for convenient and ready to eat and ready to cook food is expected to drive the market growth in forecast period. Amongst the countries, China accounts for the largest share in the global shrimp’s market in 2018.

The report titled “Global Shrimp Market – Analysis By Species (L. Vannamei, P. Monodon, M. Rosenbergii), By Production Form (Green/Head On, Green/Head Off, Peeled, Cooked, Breaded), By Shrimp Size, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Shrimp Size (70), By Region (Americas, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Spain, U.K, France, China, Japan, India)” has covered and analysed the potential of Shrimp market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Shrimp market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Shrimp Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Analysis By Species – L. Vannamei, P. Monodon, M. Rosenbergii

• By Production Form – Green/Head On, Green/Head Off, Peeled, Cooked, Breaded

• By Shrimp Size – 70

Regional Analysis – Americas, Europe, APAC, ROW (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Analysis By Species – L. Vannamei, P. Monodon, M. Rosenbergii

• By Production Form – Green/Head On, Green/Head Off, Peeled, Cooked, Breaded

• By Shrimp Size – 70

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada Spain, U.K, France, China, Japan, India (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Analysis By Species – L. Vannamei, P. Monodon, M. Rosenbergii

• By Production Form – Green/Head On, Green/Head Off, Peeled, Cooked, Breaded

• By Shrimp Size – 70

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends.

• SWOT Analysis.

• Company Analysis – Charoen Pokphand Foods, High Liner Foods, Apex Frozen Foods, High Liner Foods, Rich Product Corporation, Thai Union Group, American Seafoods, Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Austevoll Seafood ASA, Sirena AS, International Fish Farming Co.

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Shrimp Market: Product Outlook

5. Global Shrimp Market: An Analysis

5.1 By Value (2014-2018)

5.2 By Value (2019-2024)

6 Global Shrimp Market: Segment Analysis

…

25. Global Shrimp Market Drivers

26. Global Shrimp Market Restraints

27. Global Shrimp Market Trends

28. SWOT Analysis

29. Company Profiles

29.1 Charoen Pokphand Foods

29.2 Rich Products Corporation

29.3 High Liner Foods

29.4 Thai Union Group

29.5 Apex Frozen Foods

29.6 American Seafoods

29.7 Nippon Suisan Kaisha

29.8 Austevoll Seafood ASA

29.9 Sirena AS

29.10 International Fish Farming Co. PJSC (Asmak)

Continuous…

