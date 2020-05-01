Skin Packaging Market to Increase Steadily by 2018-2025

Skin packaging refers to a variety of paperboard packing, wherein the product to be packaged is placed between a thin plastic sheet and paperboard. The printed paperboard used for the purpose often uses heat-sealing coating. Skin packaging is being widely utilized as a preferred variety of packaging technology for a number of part of consumer and institutional products and industrial applications to distribute, market, and circulate a wide assortment of items.

Interest for skin packaging has expanded in the previous few years, driven by several developments and changing patterns in the packaging business. The variety of skin packaging technology that has witnessed the most rapid and notable development is the segment of non-carded skin packaging. Over the next few years, however, the segment of plastic film is foreseen to achieve development at the most promising pace in the next few years.

Skin packaging is widely utilized as a part of consumer products, foods, and industrial products. The utility of skin packaging is driven due to its properties of strength, sealing, low weight, and less requirement of packaging material. Skin packaging accounted for a large part of the overall packaging industry that served the food sector in the past decade. The technology continues to take precedence in the packaging of a variety of electronic components, food products, tools, electronic products, spare parts, and electronic components. The skin packaging value chain involves dealers of raw materials, manufacturers, supply and distribution channels, and applications.

One of the leading factors working in favor of the global skin packaging market is the rapid pace of development of food sector. The vast rise in demand for a variety of food products in easy-to-store packaging formats and the massive consumption of packaged food products, especially across developing economies with rising disposable incomes and changing consumption patterns of the rapidly expanding middle class population across regions such as Latin America and Asia Pacific.

However, certain factors, including stringent guidelines and directives regarding packaging materials, soaring ecological concerns and the increased aversion to non-biodegradable materials such as plastic, and the vast rise in the number of substitutes could hinder the development of the market to a certain extent.