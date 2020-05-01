Wollastonite Powder Market To Wide Customer Base in Developing Regions such as Asia Pacific to Present Opportunities By 2026

Wollastonite is a naturally occurring mineral, which is yellowish brown to white in color. It comprises silicon, calcium, and oxygen. It is commonly referred to as calcium metasilicate. It has good strength, ability to reduce crazing, and firing characteristics. The global wollastonite powder market is expected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to increase in the demand from the construction industry. The market was valued at about US$ 180 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of above 8.1% during the forecast period.

A major factor driving the wollastonite powder market is growth of the construction industry. Wollastonite has industrial significance worldwide. The bulk demand for wollastonite is for use in floor and wall tiles. Wollastonite decreases shrinkage and gas evolution during firing. Wollastonite is used in small quantities in asbestos cement products as a partial replacement for short fiber asbestos. Furthermore, the rising demand for renovation of houses from the construction industry in Asia has led to growing significance of wollastonite powder manufacturers in the region. The revenue generated by wollastonite powder manufacturers has increased significantly over the last few years. This factor is estimated to drive the market in Asia in the next few years.

Major players operating in the wollastonite powder market have adopted mergers and acquisitions as a key strategy to expand their network. For instance, in 2017, the filtration & performance additives business group of Imerys acquired Damolin, a Denmark’s based company specialized in oil and chemical absorbents. Launch of new products and facilities is likely to be a long-term strategy of wollastonite powder manufacturers. For example, in 2017, Imerys launched two new JetFil talc products viz. JetFil V625C and V700C. These products offer outstanding lamellarity and reinforcement performance. The company has invested in the new beneficiation technology that has a low impact on the surrounding area with low energy usage.

Wollastonite powder is used in various applications such as ceramics, polymers, paints, metallurgy, friction products, and construction. In the tiles industry, wollastonite powder is employed in the manufacture of ceramics to improve the performance of tiles. In polymers, wollastonite powder increases the tensile and flexural strength, by reducing the resin consumption. It also improves thermal and dimensional stability at high temperatures. Wollastonite powder is used as an additive in paints. It is used to increase durability of the paint film. It also acts as a pH buffer. It improves resistance to weather; reduces gloss and pigmentation; and acts as a flatting and suspending agent. In metallurgy, wollastonite powder can serve as a flux for welding; as a source of calcium oxide; and as a slag conditioner. It also protects surface of the molten metal during continuous casting of steel. Wollastonite powder is also employed as a substitute for asbestos in floor tiles. The powder is resistant to chemical attacks. It is inert and stable at high temperatures.

Geographically, North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe are key regions for the global wollastonite powder market. Asia Pacific was the rapidly expanding market for wollastonite powder in 2017. It is a key region of the global wollastonite powder market, owing to strong presence of manufacturers in Japan, China, and India. China is a key country of the wollastonite powder market in Asia Pacific, due to high usage of ceramics in the country.

Key players operating in the global wollastonite powder market are Nordkalk, Wolkem, Imerys, ACBM JSC, R.T. Vanderbilt Holding Company, Inc., Canadian Wollastonite, Xinyu South Wollastonite Co., Ltd, Changxing Earth New Type of Material Co., Ltd., and Jilin Shanwei Wollastonite Mining CO., LTD.