55 Gallon Plastic Drums Market- Key Strategies by RPC Group Plc, TPL Plastech Ltd. and Remcon Plastics Incorporation

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the 55 Gallon Plastic Drums Market in its published report, titled “Global 55 Gallon Plastic Drums Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2027”. In terms of revenue, the global 55 Gallon Plastic Drums Market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

According to TMR analysis, plastic drums are used for shipping and storage of industrial products which require appropriate handling of the filling product Plastic drums can be made up of high-density polyethylene or polypropylene. However, polyethylene is majorly used for manufacturing plastic drums. Food grade and UN-certified plastic drums are used for food & beverages and hazardous chemicals industries. Plastic drums are stacked on pallets and can be efficiently handled during shipment. Plastic drums hold an appropriate share in the intermediate bulk containers market. These drums can be re-used nearly 30 times with repeated reconditioning.

Plastic drums are available in different sizes and patterns of closures. Some of the main capacities which are preferred by the manufacturers are 20-gallon, 30-gallon, and 55-gallon among others. Raw materials used for making plastic drums are easily available and cost-effective, boosting the growth of the 55 Gallon Plastic Drums Market growth. Earlier, larger metal drums were used to ship containers for oil, juice, and other liquid products, but now plastic drums are steadily replacing them.

Plastic drums are lightweight and offer barrier as well as temperature resistance. Plastic drums are made up of low-density polyethylene, high-density polyethylene, and polypropylene among which HDPE is widely used. TMR believes that plastic drums are used more than steel and fiber drums, although eco-friendly nature of fiber drums is a threat to the 55 Gallon Plastic Drums Market.

Trends in the Global 55 Gallon Plastic Drums Market

Companies are introducing new product ranges and security systems to enhance the performance of their plastic drums. Manufacturers are also looking for certifications to ensure the highest level of food safety. For instance, certification in accordance with FSSC 22000 (Food Safety System Certification), Comprehensive preventive measures according to HACCP, Halal, and Kosher certification among others. Some of the trends include automatic seal cap, load security system, and other specifically-designed plastic drums for preventing products from contamination.

Requirements for Safe and Secure Transportation with Plastic Drums

For efficient transportation, filling, handling and emptying of plastic drums, there are many specifications to be taken care of. The conductivity of plastic drums is a necessity in hazardous areas or ex-zones. Manufacturers are providing a conductive outer layer in plastic drums to prevent building an electrostatic charge. For sensitive or highly-permeable filling products, manufacturers are using fluorination processes to provide an anti-permeation layer, which is applied to interior and exterior walls of the plastic drum.

Competitive Landscape

Greif Packaging LLC, Mauser Packaging Solutions, Schuetz Container Systems, U.S. Coexcell Inc., Industrial Container Services, AST Plastic Containers, KODAMA PLASTICS Co., Ltd., Industrial Packaging Limited, RPC Group Plc, Orlando Drum & Container Corporation, CL Smith Company, GREAT WESTERN CONTAINERS INC., TPL Plastech Ltd., CurTec Holdings B.V., Interplastica, Vallero International S.r.l., Remcon Plastics Incorporation, and Hazmatpac, Inc. are the key players in the 55 Gallon Plastic Drums Market.