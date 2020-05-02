Aluminum Sulfide Market to Observe Strong Development by 2025

Aluminum sulfide also known as aluminum sulphide is a chemical compound, which exists in various forms. Aluminum sulfide is colorless in nature and on hydrolysis, the compound generates hydrogen sulfide. When exposed to moisture, aluminum sulfide hydrolyzes to hydrated aluminum hydroxides or oxides. Aluminum sulfide exists in various forms including the alpha phase, the beta phase and the gamma phase among others. Aluminum sulfide is manufactured by the ignition of aluminum and sulfur. This reaction is an exothermic reaction. Aluminum sulfate is usually present in a colorless granular form and is utilized largely in the manufacture of a wide range of aluminum compounds.

Aluminum sulfide is employed in a wide range of applications including its use as a coagulating agent in pulp and paper treatment as well as water treatment. In addition, the chemical compounds used in the manufacture of aluminum chemicals. Aluminum sulfide is also used as a general-purpose food additive. Moreover, the chemical compound is employed in the manufacture of fire extinguisher compounds, soaps, greases, cosmetics and drugs.One of the major factors driving the aluminum sulfide market is its use in the paper and pulp industry and as a water treatment chemical. With growing demand for clean water globally, the use of water treatment chemicals is anticipated to grow at a very fast pace over the next few years. Tremendous growth is expected in the key application industries for water treatment chemicals, including chemical processing industry, power generation, food & beverage, oil & gas, metal and mining among others. Owing to the high growth in these industries, the market for water treatment chemicals is anticipated to increase during the projected period. This in turn is likely to boost the market for aluminum sulfide in the near future. In addition, the increase in the growth of the paper and pulp industry is anticipated to boost the market for aluminum sulfide over the next few years. The need for high quality chemicals used in the manufacture of paper is also anticipated to raise the demand for aluminum sulfide in the next few years. A few restrains of aluminum sulfide market are raw material price volatility, certain environmental concerns against the use of aluminum sulfide especially its disposal in water bodies and global over capacity of the compound.

Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest demand for aluminum sulfide owing to the increase in the water treatment procedures, which are being conducted, and the rise in pulp & paper industries in emerging countries. The North American and European regions are striving to shift manufacturing units of aluminum sulfide to emerging economies like India and China owing to the stringent government rules and regulations against the use of this compound in the two regions. Due to lack of regulations in emerging countries the production and distribution of aluminum sulfide is considerably more convenient. The market for aluminum sulfide in North America and Europe is mature and is not anticipated to grow by a high margin over the next few years. In addition, regions like North America and Europe are in the process of introducing chemical-free water treatment technologies, which may further decrease the use of aluminum sulfide in the regions over the next few years

Some of the key companies manufacturing aluminum sulfide include BASF AG, Buckman Laboratories, Arkema SA and AkzoNobel among others.