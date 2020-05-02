Anti-fog Lidding Films Market- Ensure Hygiene and Prevent Contaminationof Your Food Products

Escalating Demand for Consumer-friendly Packaging Solutions to Boost the Sales of Anti-fog Lidding Films

The global anti-fog lidding films market is evaluated and discussed by Transparency Market Research for the forecast period 2019 to 2027. The study stated that the demand for anti-fog lidding films generated due to rising consumption of fresh produce and dairy products is anticipated to prominently assist the global anti-fog lidding films market growth, estimated to be 1.6X of the current size, through 2027.

In 2018, the global anti-fog lidding films market was valued at US$ 589.9 Mn and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Fog on lidding films tends to deteriorate their transparency which results in less visibility of the packaged product. Consumers perceive loss in visibility as declined quality which leads to shrinking sales. Anti-fog lidding films are used for various lidding applications so as to prevent fog formation. Anti-fog lidding films are segmented on the basis of material type, sealing type, applications and end-uses.

In the global anti-fog lidding films market, peelable anti-fog lidding films are expected to dominate the market. Sub-segments of peelable segment include easy peel, medium peel, and weld/lock seals, among which, the easy peel segment is anticipated to register an impressive growth rate in the anti-fog lidding films market during 2019-2027.

Anti-fog Lidding Films Preferred to Ensure Hygiene and Prevent Contamination

Consumers across the globe are increasingly concerned about hygiene when it comes to food and its packaging. An efficient method to achieve hygienic packaged food, which is free from micro-organisms and bacteria, is to enhance packaging solutions by incorporating specialty features in them. This has led to increased use of lidding films as they completely seal the product and prevent contamination. This, in turn, is expected to play a pivotal role in increasing the adoption of anti-fog lidding films in the packaging of fresh produce, meat, as well as dairy products.

Increasing Use of Anti-fog Lidding Films to Avoid Transportation Damages

Food products which need to be transported to longer distances have to be appropriately packaged to maintain their freshness till they reach the point of consumption. Transportation may affect the appearance of the product due to temperature difference, which might affect the perceived quality of the product. Anti-fog lidding films which have temperature and UV stability, superior heat-resistance, and good tensile strength to survive the potential transportation damages are thus expected to have a positive outlook in the coming years.

Increased Emphasis on Consumer Convenience to Bolster the Demand for Anti-fog Lidding Films

Independent studies have shown that consumers take very less time to shift to other brands if they face inconvenience in unpacking the product. This has created the need for a consumer-centric approach of packaging. The primary objective remains to design a product which provides not only ease of opening at the time of consumption, but also allows hassle free transportation. In order to achieve this, manufacturers are using lidding films with anti-fogging properties for their lidding applications.

Anti-fog lidding films aid in spill- proof transit and are consumer-friendly as they can be opened by lifting a simple tab on the pocket, and there is no requirement for product to be re-packed into a cling film or separate freezer bag. By incorporating anti-fog features on lidding films, manufacturers enhance product visibility which appeals to the consumers and results in improved sales of the product. This is expected to buttress the demand for anti-fog lidding films during the forecast period. Manufacturers are launching anti-fog lidding films to cater to a wider array of applications. For instance,

In the year 2017, KM Packaging Services Ltd., a European packaging manufacturer, launched KM Klarity+, a range of peelable anti-fog lidding films designed for lidding applications which deliver superior anti-fogging properties.

By material type, the PP & PE segment of the anti-fog lidding films market cumulatively accounted for more than 60% in the year 2018. By sealing type, the peelable segment is anticipated to be the most rewarding segment in the global anti-fog lidding films market during the forecast period as trays are usually sealed using easy peel seals.

Among the various applications of anti-fog lidding films, the trays segment is expected to represent an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 155.0 Mn during the forecast period. The fresh produce segment is expected to dominate the anti-fog lidding films market and expand 1.6X of its current value by 2027. Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit a positive outlook for the anti-fog lidding films market and is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.7% during 2019-2027.

Anti-fog Lidding Films Market: Competition Landscape

Key players in the global anti-fog lidding films market are Uflex Ltd., Toray Plastics (America), Inc., Plastopil Hazorea Company Ltd, Effegidi International S.p.A., Sealed Air Corp., Berry Global Inc., Flexopack SA. Winpak Ltd., Coveris Holdings SA, Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, Rockwell Solutions Limited, RPC bpi group, Cosmo Films Ltd., Bemis Company Inc., ProAmpac LLC, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Mondi Group Plc, Transcendia Inc., American Packaging Corporation, Hypac Packaging Pte Ltd., and LINPAC Packaging Limited.