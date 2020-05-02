Artificial intelligence in Advanced Packaging Technologies Market | A New Era of the Advanced Packaging Industry

In recent years, the packaging industry has witnessed a tremendous increase in demand for different products due to change in consumer habits and the introduction of new & innovative products embedded with advanced packaging technologies. Companies are investing heavily in research and development activities to develop products with distinguishable characteristics. Consumer inclination towards convenience products such as packaged food, has resulted in the development of products with advanced packaging technologies that offer longer shelf life through gas absorption and scavenging systems.

Across the globe, active packaging is gaining traction for food packaging applications due to its properties that enhance shelf life and the ability to reflect properties of contained food on the packaging. Embedding advanced packaging technologies such as freshness and temperature indicators on food packaging products by a large number of brand owners all over the world, is helping them acquire more customers and gain a competitive advantage in the packaged food industry. Leading packaging companies are collaborating with technology providers to develop advanced packaging technologies for their products. Global food and beverages companies are showing immense interest in adopting packaging solutions with advanced packaging technologies.

Consumers in developed countries are willing to pay higher for products with advanced packaging technologies

The global demand for advanced packaging technologies is largely fulfilled by the manufacturers present in major countries of Europe and North America regions. It has been noticed that the consumers in these regions have shown great interest in the adoption of products with advanced packaging technologies. According to TMR, more than 30% of the consumers are willing to pay a higher cost for products with the advanced packaging technologies.

Consumer inclination towards products with smart packaging solutions and high-barrier properties is creating a wave in the packaging industry which, in turn, is responsible for the high growth in the advanced packaging technologies market. The advanced packaging technologies market is expected to grow at a CAGR value of 7.5%, during the forecast period.

Advanced packaging technologies help brand owners differentiate their products at the point of purchase

Innovation and new product launches in the global advanced packaging technologies market are the major factors that are being considered by leading packaging manufacturers. Brand owners are rethinking their strategies and planning to launch new products with advanced packaging technologies. Such initiatives are responsible for embarking new products in the advanced packaging technologies market. Brand owners think that products with advanced packaging technologies will create brand differentiation at the point of sale.