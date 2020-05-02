Automotive Adaptive Fog Lights Market: Industry Analysis And Detailed Profiles Of Top Industry Players

Automotive adaptive fog lights is an automotive lighting system used widely in foggy climatic condition to improve visibility while driving. An automotive adaptive fog lights is usually mounted or integrated on the bumper, and at the front or rear side of an automobile. It increases the visibility and lights the street and path for the driver, thereby assisting other motorist and pedestrians to see the vehicle’s presence, direction, and position.

Technological advancements that offer safety while driving by providing superior visibility is a key concern for auto manufacturers and regulatory bodies globally. This is anticipated to drive the automotive adaptive fog lights market during the forecast period. Increase in sales of vehicles equipped with automotive adaptive fog lights that provide visibility in smog, snow, and rain in cold and hilly terrains is projected to boost the market during the forecast period. Automotive adaptive fog lights is expected to offer booming growth due to surge in technological advancement and growing adoption. This is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers of the adaptive fog lights during the forecast period. However, all-weather headlights are replacing automotive adaptive fog lights, which is likely to hamper the market during the forecast period.

The global automotive adaptive fog lights market can be segmented based on location, technology, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. In terms of location, the automotive adaptive fog lights market can be divided into front, rear, and side. The front segment of the automotive adaptive fog lights leads the market due to driver’s visibility, as fog lights provide visibility on the path to drive on.

In terms of technology, the automotive adaptive fog lights market can be categorized into LED, xenon, and halogen. The LED segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace, as these lights are more cost-effective as compared others.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive adaptive fog lights market can be bifurcated into passenger and commercial. The passenger segment accounts for a major share of the market due to the rise in adoption of adaptive fog lights in passenger vehicles owing to visibility and safety concerns.

In terms of sales channel, the automotive adaptive fog lights market can be divided in OEMs and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment dominates the market and is projected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is due to growing progress of safety sophisticated lighting system and effectiveness of automotive adaptive fog lights integrated in a vehicle.

Based on geography, the global automotive adaptive fog lights market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific accounts for a large share of the market due to high production of vehicles in the region. Numerous benefits, especially superior visibility offered by these lights is a key factor boosting the adoption and growth of the automotive adaptive fog lights market during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global automotive adaptive fog lights market include Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD., Valeo, OSRAM Licht AG, SL Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.