Baby Pacifier Market – Driven by Growth in women workforce Boost Uptake

Baby pacifier is type of product that keeps babies calm. It also entertains babies and is safe to suck. Various types of baby pacifiers include rattles and rings. These pacifiers are also called dummies, teethers, or soothers. Baby pacifiers are available with rubber teat, silicone, latex, and plastic and silicone mouth handle or shield. Rubber and latex pacifiers are softer, natural, and flexible vis-à-vis those made with silicone. However, silicone pacifiers are more durable than latex pacifiers.

The global baby pacifier market is driven by various factors such as increase in birthrate, changing lifestyle, and affordability. Baby pacifier helps keep babies quiet and provide comfort. This encourages parents to purchase pacifiers. Growth in women workforce is another factor boosting the demand for pacifiers. However, regular usage of pacifiers may lead to infection in babies. This is estimated to hamper the baby pacifier market during the forecast period. Rise in awareness about pacifiers in developing economies and usage of technology in pacifiers are projected to create opportunities for the baby pacifier market.

The global baby pacifier market can be segmented based on type, age type, quantity, size, material, sales channel, and region. Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into nipple and pacifier. According to age type, the market can be segregated into 0 – 3 months, 3 – 6 months, 6 – 12 months, and above 12 months. Based on quantity, the market can be divided into single piece pacifier and multiple piece pacifier. Single piece pacifiers are made from a sole molded piece of rubber, plastic, latex, and silicone.

Multi piece pacifiers include several individual components (for instance nipple, handle, guard, and other accessories). These pacifiers are made individually before being joint into one pacifier. In terms of size, the baby pacifier market can be classified into small pacifier, medium pacifier, and large pacifier. In terms of material, the market can be categorized into water filled pacifier, orthodontic pacifier, silicone pacifier, rubber pacifier, and others.

Based on sales channel, the market can be segmented into offline sales channel and online sales channel. Online sales channel includes e-tailer websites and company websites. Offline sales channel consists of retail stores, specialty stores, and standalone stores. The baby pacifier market is dominated by offline channels; however, online channels are expected to dominate the purchasing scenario during the forecast period.

Key companies operating in the global baby pacifier market include Artsana USA, Inc. (Chicco), Handi-Craft Company (Dr. Brown), MAM Night Glow, NUK USA LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Pigeon Corporation, Edgewell (Playtex baby), WUBBANUB, and Admar (Nuby). Players are focusing on collaborations, expansion, and acquisitions with startup companies in order to gain substantial market share.