Development Trends: Global Smart Helmet Market Set For Rapid Growth & Demand, By 2025

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Smart Helmet Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Smart helmets are embedded with sensors and additional mounted devices that collect data and information as well as assist users. Smart helmets are increasingly being used by motorcyclists and bicyclists, apart from their use by industrial workers and fire-fighters. Smart helmets consist of action cameras and GPS navigation systems that assist users. The smart helmet can be connected to internet to perform wide range of functions such as traffic monitoring, GPS guidelines, In-built headphones etc. Smart helmet contains flexible inner layer which becomes hard during an accidental situation along with this the device is designed to provide complete safety measures which includes sending an emergency message to friends and family in critical situations with a single press. Smart helmets are gaining popularity in various sports events as well as by bike riders across the globe. Smart helmets have multiple features such as engine control system, inbuilt cooling fan, inbuilt Bluetooth system, accidental alert system, cell phone charging with the solar power use. These features are attracting the consumer’s interest towards the adoption of smart helmet technology, the product is designed to provide security, safety and comfort journey to the rider. Smart helmets for cycling is a basic workout monitor, measuring heart rate and calorie consumption. It connects via Bluetooth to smart watches or apps to monitor the statistics.

Smart Helmet Market: Drivers and Challenges

Increasing safety and security concerns along with the technological advancements in smart devices is strengthening the demand for smart helmets across the globe. It has been notified that motorcycles are considered as an economical convenience of mobility and head injury is the primary cause of death in motorcyclists. Increasing production of motorcycles coupled with the rising figures of accidental death by head injuries will further propel the demand for advanced safety devices across the globe.

Adoption of smart helmet technology in construction industry is positively driving the global smart helmet market. The helmets are featured with 360 degrees wireless camera, allowing a full view of worker surrounding. Key market players such as DAQRI are focused on designing construction wearable featured with geo-fencing and collision detection systems; this will boost the demand for smart helmets in construction industry over the forecast period. Introduction of lighter weight smart helmets which are manufactured by advanced material combination of carbon fiber and fiberglass reinforced plastic and integration of electronics in helmets are major technological factors which are anticipated to propel the market growth

High cost associated with the product, lack of awareness regarding smart helmets in developing countries is major factors that may hinder the growth of smart helmet market over the next few years.

Smart Helmet Market: regional outlook

By regions, smart helmet market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

North America and Western Europe smart helmet market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology. Smart helmet market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period. Smart helmet market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Smart Helmet Market Segmentation

By Product

Full Helmet

Half Helmet

Smart Hard Hat (for construction workers)

By Accessories

Motorcycle Bluetooth communication system

Motorcycle Bluetooth HD cameras

By End User

Cycling

Motorcycling

Construction Sector

Industrial Sector

Smart Helmet market: competition landscape:-

Key vendors in Smart helmet market include Nand Logic Corp, Forcite Helmet System Pvt. Ltd., Lifebeam Technologies Ltd., 360fly Inc., Fusar Technologies Inc., Daqri LLC, Sena Technologies Inc, Jarvish Inc, Jager HelmX Smart Helmets, Babaali

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Smart Helmet Market Segments

Smart Helmet Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Smart Helmet Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Smart Helmet Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Smart Helmet Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Smart Helmet Market includes the development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Europe Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



