Facilities Management Market: Expected To Exhibit A Healthy 9.7% CAGR From 2016 To 2024

The Poland facilities management market report provides an in-depth analysis of the outsourced facilities management market for Poland for the period 2014 – 2024, wherein 2015 is the base year and the years from 2016 to 2024 is the forecast period. Data for 2014 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the prevalent trends playing a major role in the growth of the facilities management market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the forecast period.

The study provides a holistic perspective on market growth in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Bn), across Poland country. The report provides cross-sectional analysis of the Poland facilities management market in terms of market estimates and projections for all the segments across Europe country. The report also covers profiles of major players, their growth strategies, their market positioning, and the various recent developments, and includes market positioning analysis of key players operating in the facilities management market.

Poland Facilities Management Market: Segmentation

This research study on the Poland facilities management market provides a detailed analysis of various services type of facilities management available in the market. Based on the services type, the market is further divided into the hard services and soft services. The scope of soft services covers following services – cleaning and pest control, laundry, catering, waste management, security, and others (administrative services, etc.). Under hard services, following services have been considered while arriving at market estimates – plumbing, air conditioning maintenance, fire protection systems, mechanical and electrical maintenance, others (fabric maintenance, etc.).

On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into corporate, government and public, healthcare, manufacturing, residential and educational, and retail and commercial and others. The others segment includes sports and food service facilities which require facilities management services to support their day to day business activities. The report includes a comprehensive coverage of the underlying economic development factors under the key trend analysis section. To depict holistic view of the Poland facilities management market, ecosystem analysis is included in the report. The section describes current supply chain model and potential impact of forward – backward integration.

The report aims to provide a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the facilities management market across Poland country, which is segmented into service types and the end-use industries. The report also provides level key trend analysis for different segmentations included.

Poland Facilities Management Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competition matrix of the facilities management market in Poland, benchmarking all the major players according to their geographic presence, service mix, partner network, relative competitors, key recent developments, and segment growth. The matrix has been designed to show comparative strength of players active in the Poland facilities management market. For market positioning of players, area serviced by them has been considered as major parameter considering variation in service contracts, in particular for integrated service offerings. Also, distinct representation of market competition in terms of market shares of global and regional/local players has also been included. The report also provides key porters five forces analysis in the Poland facilities management market.

Under the company profiles section, the report provides an overview of the players operating in the market, the strategies deployed by them to gain competitive advantage, the annual revenue generated by them in the past two or three years, and their relevant business segment revenue. The report also provides market share analysis of the Poland facilities management market. The key players profiled in this report include Bilfinger HSG Facility Management GmbH., ISS World Services A/S, Sodexo, Inc., Mace, Caverion Corporation., Gegenbauer Polska., Dussmann Polska Sp.z o.o., Impel Tech Solutions and Cushman & Wakefield.