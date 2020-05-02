Global Gas Engines Market Size To Rise At 7% CAGR By 2023 – Market Research Report

Gas Engines Market Size To Expand at a Notable CAGR Of 7% by 2023. Global Gas Engines Market is segmented by Fuel Type (Natural Gas, Special Gas and Others), by Application (Power Generation, Co-Generation and Others), by Power (0.5 MW-1.0 MW, 1.0 MW -2.0 MW, 2.0 MW-5.0 MW, 5.0 MW-10.0 MW and 10.0 MW-20.0 MW), by End User (Utilities, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas and Others) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2023.

The key players of global gas engines markets are General Electric Company (U.S.), Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.), Wärtsilä (Finland), Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (U.K), Cummins Inc. (U.S), Siemens AG (Germany), Man SE (Germany), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Deutz AG (Germany), Yanmar Co., Ltd. (Japan) and Doosan Infracore (South Korea).

As per Market Research Future (MRFR)’s analysis, the global gas engines market is expected to capitalize on the booming opportunities while striking a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The global economy is gaining momentum which has opened avenues for rapid industrialization and urbanization across developed and developing nations. Key players are focusing on the growth of the demand for electricity required for supporting the goals of industrialization. The intensified need for reliable electricity supply is likely to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

The declining quality of air is projected to motivate the implementation of strict emission norms. It is expected to transform the transportation industry over the next few years. The governments are emphasizing on the adoption of gas transport infrastructure. Furthermore, the inclination witnessed towards gases over hydrocarbons is anticipated to benefit the growth of the gas engine market in the foreseeable future.

The efforts directed towards the upgradation of technology for enhanced efficiency coupled with constant price fall of natural gas is likely to dictate the growth trajectory of the gas engines market over the assessment period. The developments in the gas-fired power plants are further presumed to aid the intensified need for gas engines in the forthcoming years. However, the regional disparity in supply and exploration of natural gas has led to a price inequality which poses a challenge to market growth. Furthermore, the complex geopolitics is further expected to check the expansion of the gas engines market through the review period.

Global Market for Gas Engines: Segmental Analysis:

By fuel type, the global gas engines market has been segmented into natural gas, special gas, and others.

By application, the gas engines market has been segmented into power generation, co-generation and others.

By power, the global gas engines market has been segmented into 0.5 MW-1.0 MW, 1.0 MW -2.0 MW, 2.0 MW-5.0 MW, 5.0 MW-10.0 MW and 10.0 MW-20.0 MW.

By end-user utilities, the gas engines market has been segmented into manufacturing, oil & gas and others.

Regional Outlook:

The global gas engines market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The emission norms implemented in European nations has been projected to unleash myriad growth opportunities for the market participants. Furthermore, the rising demand for electricity is likely to support the growth of the gas engines market in the forthcoming years.

Asia Pacific is an important growth pocket owing to the rapid urban migration witnessed in the region. The region is also acing the global industrial trade affairs. The locational advantage of the region has encouraged leaders of different industries to invest in the region. This, in turn, is prognosticated to favor the expansion of the gas engines market over the next couple of years.

