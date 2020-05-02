Global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market Overview with Demographic Data and Industry Growth Trends 2019-2024

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

This report presents the worldwide Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

The Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device market was valued at 45 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 73 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device.

Three categories of acousto-optic devices will be mainly discussed in this report. They include the acousto-optic modulator, filter and deflector.

Acousto-optic modulator

By varying the parameters of the acoustic wave, including the amplitude, phase, frequency and polarization, properties of the optical wave may be modulated. The acousto-optic interaction also makes it possible to modulate the optical beam by both temporal and spatial modulation.

A simple method of modulating the optical beam travelling through the acousto-optic device is done by switching the acoustic field on and off. When off the light beam is undiverted, the intensity of light directed at the Bragg diffraction angle is zero. When switched on and Bragg diffraction occurs, the intensity at the Bragg angle increases. So the acousto-optic device is modulating the output along the Bragg diffraction angle, switching it on and off. The device is operated as a modulator by keeping the acoustic wavelength (frequency) fixed and varying the drive power to vary the amount of light in the deflected beam.

Acousto-optic filter

The principle behind the operation of acousto-optic filters is based on the wavelength of the diffracted light being dependent on the acoustic frequency. By tuning the frequency of the acoustic wave, the desired wavelength of the optical wave can be diffracted acousto-optically.

There are two types of the acousto-optic filters, the collinear and non-collinear filters. The type of filter depends on geometry of acousto-optic interaction.

Acousto-optic deflectors

An acousto-optic deflector (AOD) spatially controls the optical beam. In the operation of an acousto-optic deflector the power driving the acoustic transducer is kept on, at a constant level, while the acoustic frequency is varied to deflect the beam to different angular positions.

The concentration of Laser Processing Acousto-Optic Devices industry is high. The top manufacturers are Gooch&Housego, Brimrose and Harris. Each of production, respectively with global sales market share as 45.36%, 18.39% and 8.63% in 2016. Other key manufacturers include Isomet,AA Opto-Electronic Company, APE GmbH, IntraAction Corp and Panasonic.

The Laser Processing Acousto-Optic Device market is expected to be worth USD 70.65 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8% between 2017 and 2023. Laser Processing Acousto-Optic Device are used with laser systems for marking semiconductor components; hence, the players in the laser technology market are offering various high-speed semiconductor marking solutions, which in turn would boost the demand for acousto-optic devices technology in semiconductor and electronics vertical. Although Laser Processing Acousto-Optic Devices brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Gooch & Housego

Brimrose

Harris

Coherent

Isomet

AA Opto Electronic

A.P.E Angewandte Physik

IntraAction Electronics

Panasonic

Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Breakdown Data by Type

Acousto-optic Modulator

Acousto-optic Deflector

Acousto-optic Tunable Filter

Others

Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Breakdown Data by Application

CO2 Laser Processing Machine

Fiber Laser Processing Machine

YAG Processing Machine

Others

