Global Online Weight Loss Programs Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
Online Weight Loss Programs Market
Report Details:
This industry provides internet membership programs to consumers to assist them in losing weight or maintaining a desired weight. Online weight loss services generate revenue through subscription-based accounts and product sales.
This industry provides internet membership programs to consumers to assist them in losing weight or maintaining a desired weight. Online weight loss services generate revenue through subscription-based accounts and product sales.
Over the five years to 2017, the growing US economy and increased online activity has propelled revenue for the Online Weight Loss Programs industry. Though the industry has only grown modestly over the past five years, this is largely due to a revenue spike in 2012, as many consumers signed up or re-enrolled in weight loss programs they forewent during the recession.
In 2018, the global Online Weight Loss Programs market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Online Weight Loss Programs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Weight Loss Programs development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Atkins Nutritionals
Kellogg
Nutrisystem
Weight Watchers
Herbalife
Technogym
Jenny Craig
Slimming World
Rosemary Conley
Medifast
VLCC Healthcare
Nutriease
GNC (General Nutrition Centers)
ABL Health
Thrive Tribe
Counterweight
MoreLife
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Diet Weight Loss Programs
Exercise Weight Loss Programs
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Women
Men
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Online Weight Loss Programs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Online Weight Loss Programs development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Key Stakeholders
Online Weight Loss Programs Manufacturers
Online Weight Loss Programs Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Online Weight Loss Programs Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
