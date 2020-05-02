Inserts & Dividers Market- Who will be the winner of prestigious Awards for Excellence in 2019 | Top Companies Analysis

Inserts & Dividers Market Analysis: More than 28% of the Revenue to be Generated by Food & Beverage Segment in 2018, which is expected to increase further, by the end of 2026

The global market for inserts & dividers was valued at US$ 3,346.4 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2%, during the forecast period (2018-2026).

In terms of product type, the inserts segment is expected to be the most attractive product type segment for manufacturing inserts & dividers across the globe. Landfilling problems are majorly caused by extensive use of conventional plastic bags, pouches, bottles etc. The global inserts & dividers market is organized in the regions such as Asia Pacific regions whereas sights a broader opportunity in the North America and Europe regions for inserts & dividers manufacturers. The global inserts & dividers is expected to be largely influenced by the high demand for food & beverage and personal care industry.

Drivers & Restraints of the global inserts & dividers market:

The key drivers supporting the growth of global inserts & dividers market is greater demand for packaging solutions with high product to packaging ratio. Usage of inserts & dividers helps in maximizing the product to packaging ratio which is why instead of having small individually boxed products, manufacturers find it economical to ship the products in a larger box with inserts & dividers. Dividers act as a frame for the interior of the box. They keep the product in place without touching each other as well as provide cushioning from outside movement, due to which there is rise in the sale of inserts & dividers. This cushioning offers the packaged product proper isolation from the shocks and tremors. Hence, the dividers aid in safe transit of the product throughout the supply chain. This is the prominent factor which is boosting the growth of the global inserts & dividers market.

Growing consumption of packaged beverages along with increased demand from chemical and pharmaceutical industry to propel the growth of the global inserts & dividers market. Despite the positive outlook there are certain factors which hinder the growth of the global inserts & dividers market. The presence of other protective packaging formats including bubble wraps, packing paper, bubble wrap bags and more might challenge the growth of inserts & dividers market. Bubble wraps are extensively used for protecting the packaged product from shocks, vibrations and tremors. They are mostly used in e-commerce packaging as the product travels long distances before reaching the end user. Use of alternative product such as bubble wraps may hinder the growth of the global inserts & dividers market.

The global inserts & dividers market is expected to witness high demand from food & beverage sector. One of the key factors which are expected to act as a restraint for the growth of the global inserts & dividers market is inability to enable product visibility and presentation could hamper inserts & dividers market growth as Manufacturers Adopt Visually Communicative Packaging Solutions.

The food & beverages segment is expected to drive the global inserts & dividers market in terms of revenue. The inserts & dividers are gaining popularity due to its wide application in food & beverage, personal care, electronic goods, automotive, industrial goods, pharmaceuticals and other goods. Global companies’ initiatives will further encourage consumers to use inserts & dividers. Among the material used by inserts & dividers, paper segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The companies of inserts & dividers has gained significant opportunity.

Acquistions of global inserts & dividers market players:

In February 2016, Mondi Group acquired Excelsior Technologies. The acquisition was aimed at strengthening its consumer packaging business

In March, 2018 DS Smith plc announced the completion of its €208 Mn acquisition of EcoPack and EcoPaper, Romania. The combined business is a leading integrated packaging and paper group in Romania. This acquisition will help the company in expanding its reach in Eastern Europe.

Recoginition of global inserts & dividers market players:

In May 2018, DS Smith Recycling wins, Paper Recycling Business of the year at the prestigious Awards for Excellence in Recycling & Waste Management 2018.

Expansion of global inserts & dividers market players:

Cascades invests $21 million to increase its production of innovative and environmental friendly packaging for fresh foods in its Cascades Inopak plant in Drummondville and Plastiques Cascades plant in Kingsey Falls.

Competitive Landscape:

Among the key regional markets, the Asia Pacific inserts & dividers market is projected to exhibit relatively higher growth in the global inerts & dividers market with a CAGR of over 5.2% during the forecast period. Revenue from the inserts & dividers markets in North America and Europe is expected to collectively account for over 50.9% of the global inerts & dividers market revenue in 2018. Key players operating in the global market for inserts & dividers include Mondi Group plc, DS Smith Plc., Cascades Inc., International Paper Company, Innerpak Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Mount Vernon Packaging, Inc., Packaging Corporation of America, Multicell Packaging Inc., Riverside Paper Co. Inc., Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH, NEFAB Group, GWP Group, M & M Box Partitions Co, Micor Packaging Pty Ltd, Cactus Corrugated Containers Inc., Myton Industries Inc. and Kraft Group, LLC.