Medical Imaging Workstation Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2028

Medical Imaging Workstation Market – Introduction

Medical imaging workstation market is expected to remain under the influence of multimodal factors such as increasing disease burden, improving healthcare infrastructure with the implementation of advanced technologies and consistent R&D investment to improve the efficacy of innovation with enhanced care delivery. With an impressive growth of the diagnostic imaging field, the conventional diagnostic films are now converted to filmless operations with enhanced quality and depth that allows medical professionals to better diagnose disease.

Increased penetration of digital platforms in the healthcare sector is further fuelling the adoption of medical imaging workstation. Also, with the construction of new medical facilities, demand for advanced medical technologies including medical imaging workstation is growing steadily. However, high cost associated with workstations and deployment is likely to impede the growth of medical imaging workstation market during the period of forecast.

Medical imaging landscape has evolved significantly since its inception wherein major technology giants have collaborated to break through the limitations of performance, quality and innovations.

Medical Imaging Workstation Market – Notable Developments

Key companies in the medical imaging workstation market include General Electric Company, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Accuray Incorporated, Siemens AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Medicor Imaging, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Alma IT Systems, Carestream Health, NGI Group, Capsa Healthcare, Hologic, Ampronix, and Pie Medical Imaging.

At RSNA 2018, Fujifilm introduced software advancements and multiple image processing for the company’s ASPIRE Cristalle digital mammography system. The introductions are designed to improve clinical confidence during the screening process of mammography.

In May 2017, Heart Imaging Technology and Siemens Healthineers announced their joint agreement to sell the Precession cardiovascular magnetic resonance (CMR) Workflow Solution. The workstation is the first CMR solution that is browser-based and allows medical professionals to view, analyze and report by combining medical imaging into one common comprehensive cloud-based platform.

In August 2017, Carl Zeiss acquired Veracity Innovations, a cloud-based platform for medical professionals that allows easy access to relevant clinical data during the procedure of patient care and treatment.

In November 2017, Plum Medical Solutions has launched the company’s 2nd generation MED-TAB, which is the world’s first portable medical imaging workstation compliant for use in radiology.

Medical Imaging Workstation Market Dynamics

Medical Imaging Workstation Landscape Witnesses Introduction of 3D technology

Medical imaging plays a vital role in medical diagnosis and the field has come a long way from conventional CT scans and mammography to 3D imaging technology. 3D technology has taken medical imaging to the next level of precision and opened a new avenue of clarity in terms of resolutions and details. Such high quality of imaging allows medical professionals in a better understanding of body imaging as well as diagnosis of the particular disease condition.

The field of radiology, in particular, is leveraging the 3D technology to effectively visualize complex anatomy of heart and blood vessels by using cinematic rendering. Evolution in the medical imaging has led the traditional 2D mammography to 3D tomosynthesis which has paved new waves in breast cancer detection. 3D computed tomography angiography (CTA) is helping clinicians in better visualization of arterial and venous vessels.

AI, Cloud and Expeditious Networks to Ameliorate Future Medical Imaging Workstations

Exponential technologies and their rapid entry in the market have increased access to these technologies. While the penetration is gradual and carries a number of caveats, the medical technology landscape has evolved significantly with the integration of these technologies. In the field of medical imaging workstation, after 3D imaging technology, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud and supersonic data sharing are likely to change the future growth trajectory. Integration of these exponential technologies is expected to significantly enhance image resolution and reduce image acquisition time while carrying out a relative analysis with the availability of a broad range of data through the cloud-hosted data sharing.

Manufacturers Eyeing on Achieving a Good Price Point amid Ongoing Integration of High-Tech Features

The medical imaging workstation landscape is currently undergoing a major change wherein manufacturers are vying to capture a greater market share with the introduction of affordable imaging solutions for multiple medical disciplines. While integration of high-tech features is making the solution comprehensive and more effective, the overall cost of medical imaging workstation, deployment cost as well as maintenance and reimbursement issues continue to challenge manufacturers in establishing a good price point.