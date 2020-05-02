According to a recent market research report released by Transparency Market Research, the global medium and high power motors market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 7.3% during the period between 2013 and 2019. The report, titled “Medium and High Power Motors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019”, estimates the global medium and high power motors market to be valued at US$69.91 billion by 2019.

The report points out that the positive outlook of manufacturing industries and incentive for energy efficient electric motor driven systems will boost the growth of the global medium and high power motors market. Increasing replacement of outdated electric motors will also augment the market growth. However, volatility in raw material price and high purchase price of energy efficient motors will restrain the growth of the overall market. The global medium and high power motors market has a huge opportunity to grow with the production of high and premium efficiency motors.

On the basis of motor type, the global medium and high power motors market has been divided into AC motors and DC motors. AC motors have been sub-segmented into single phase motors and three phase motors. DC motors have been further segmented into brushless motors and brushed motors. AC motors segment held 79.4% of the market revenue in 2012 and is expected to continue its dominance over the next couple of years. According to efficiency class, the report categorizes the global medium and high power motors market into IE1, IE2, IE3, and non-regulated motors. The market has been dominated by IE2 efficiency class motors. The IE2 efficiency class motors have been adopted across several countries and accounted for 70.7% of the market, in terms of revenue in 2012. In North America, the use of IE3 class motors has become mandatory. During the forecast horizon, IE3 class motors are expected to witness a significant growth due to implementation of mandatory regulations to use premium efficiency motors across different countries.

On the basis of end-use application, the report segments the global medium and high power motors market into HVAC manufacturers, industrial machinery, motor vehicle manufacturers, commercial and other industries, and aerospace and other transportation. Industry machinery segment has been further divided into food and beverage, pulp and paper, petrochemical and oil refining, medical equipment, mining and construction equipment, and other industrial machinery and tools. Industrial machinery was the largest end-use application segment in the market in 2012 and held 29.6% of the market in the same year.

The report studies the global medium and high power motors market across four key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. In 2012, Asia Pacific dominated the overall market and accounted for 73.5% of the market, on the basis of revenue. During the forecast period, North America and Europe are expected to further lose their share in the market owing to the declining gross domestic production in major countries such as the U.K., U.S., and Germany. The report profiles some of the key players in the global medium and high power motors market such as Brook Crompton UK Ltd., Danaher Motion LLC, Baldor Electric Company Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Franklin Electric Co. Inc., Regal Beloit Corp., Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Ametek Inc., Asmo Co. Ltd., ARC Systems Inc., and Allied Motion Technologies Inc.