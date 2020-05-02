Modular Robotics Market Expected to Reach US$ 26,413.6 Mn by 2027

Modular Robotics Market – Snapshot

According to a new market research report published by Transparency Market Research , titled ‘Modular Robotics Market (Application: Residential, Commercial, and Industrial [Automotive, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Rubber & Plastics, Metals & Machinery, and Others]; Component: Hardware, Software, and Services; and Robot Type: Cobots, Articulated Robots, SCARA, and Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027,’ the global modular robotics market is expected to reach value of US$ 26,413.6 Mn by 2027 from US$ 6,876.9 Mn in 2019. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 14% from 2019 to 2027. According to the report, the global market is expected to continue to be influenced by growing adoption of industrial automation across the world, strong presence of automotive and electronics industries, and ability of modular robots to change the configuration as per the manufacturer’s need or production line requirement. Asia Pacific is estimated to continue to lead the global market, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of above 13% during the forecast period. Prominent economies in Asia Pacific, such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea, are adopting modular robotics increasingly.

Hardware component segment is dominant

In terms of component, the global modular robotics market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. Modular robotics consist of a large number of multiple hardware modules that can vary according to the given task. Furthermore, these connected multiple modules enable change in the size as well as shape of the robot as per the given task. Additionally, various end-effectors including clamps, grippers, and modules are provided by several companies, which can be attached to modular-type robots to perform a particular task. These end-effectors come with different specifications so as to cater to specific applications. Moreover, the hardware component segment is dominant, as modular robotics consist of several hardware components that can be applied interchangeably, which gives modular robotics a longer lifespan.

Read Report Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=56643

Cobots segment to expand significantly

In terms of robot type, the modular robotics market has been divided into cobots, articulated robots, SCARA, and others. Cobots i.e. collaborative robots perform tasks in collaboration with workers in an industrial environment. Currently, the demand for collaborative modular robots is not significant; however, it is expected to increase a high rate during the forecast period. The significant growth rate can be attributed to various advantages offered by cobots. Significantly automated industries, such as automotive and electronics, which are prominent users of industrial robots, are developing collaborative robots alongside traditional industrial robots to perform certain tasks. Moreover, with the advancement in technologies pertaining to end-effectors such as grippers, controllers, and various robotic modules, adoption of collaborative robots is projected to increase across the global manufacturing industry in the next few years.

Asia Pacific to continue to hold a major share of the global modular robotics market

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global market for modular robotics. Leading share of this region is primarily attributable to strong presence of well-established players and dominance of highly automated industries, such as automotive and electronics, across the region; especially in prominent economies such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. These well-established players include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., and FANUC CORPORATION. Furthermore, presence of a prominent electronics industry, rising sales of local robot suppliers, and growing industrial automation across the region are factors driving the market in Asia Pacific. However, the market in Europe is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to significant adoption of industrial automation across automotive, food & beverages, and electronics industries in the region and the region being home to numerous well-established as well as emerging players including Universal Robots A/S, KUKA AG, and ABB. These players are innovating new modular robotics products and helping manufacturers in reducing the production cost.

Read Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=56643

The report includes profiles of well-established players operating in the global modular robotics market. These include Bender GmbH & Co. KG, ABB, Viper Innovations Ltd, Schneider Electric, Littelfuse, Inc., and HAKEL LTD. These players are focused on strategic collaborations and providing technologically advanced products to customers. In February 2019, Universal Robots A/S announced a partnership with Bharat Fritz Werner (BFW), a manufacturer of machine tools based in India. The partnership would carry the technology pertaining to collaborative robots on a modular platform to MSME shop floors. Moreover, it would enhance the production efficiency of BFW.