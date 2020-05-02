The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Network Slicing Market Size (Value & Volume), Opportunities and Forecast 2025” worldwide.

Network slicing is core network that can be divided into multiple parts of network including transport network, terminals, and covers multiple operators. It is also considered as a network function, which is initiated to make complete network by providing advanced performance required of a service type. By employing network slicing one can improve it working efficiency, cost and secure similar other benefits.

Moreover, it is a combination of sub-network instances working together to provide better and advanced end-to-end service. It also provides flexibility as multiple logical networks are created on top of a common shared physical infrastructure.

What are key factors driving demand for network slicing with 5G networking technology?

The demand for network slicing is growing at a tremendous rate in the adoption of 5G networking technology. With the growing demand for faster internet connectivity and seamless workflow between various departments has increased the need for network slicing. Therefore, in the coming years, 5G technology is expected to simplify operations of network slices and to provide function of resource sharing in the physical network infrastructure. This will improve the user experience and user capacity with the growing advancements in the network slicing techniques. Moreover, network slicing also supports network operators to deliver services with differentiation in user access layer near radio access network. Including the measures, the global network slicing market will avail prime position in accordance with 5G technology. As 5G networks provides wireless connectivity, the RANs requires to re-design to allow network slicing to work efficiently, otherwise it might hinder its growth in the coming years.

With the help of network slicing and in combination with 5G networks, help businesses to get proper network connectivity and data processing related to specific business requirements that follows Service Level Agreement as per mobile operator. This customization improves the capabilities of high speed data, latency, quality of call, security and reliability.

Network Slicing Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factors driving the adoption of Network Slicing technology is the increasing adoption of 5G networking technology. In coming future, user capacity and user experience need to be improved and with the help of Network slicing techniques, 5G is expected to simplify the operation of network slices and provides function of resource sharing of the physical network infrastructure. Network Slicing also helps network operators to provide services with differentiation in user access layer near radio access network.

Lack of awareness is the key challenge faced by the business operators due to which companies are not deploying Network Slicing. Moreover, Network Slicing works in combination with 5G technology and as 5G networks provides wireless connectivity the RANs requires to re-design to allow Network Slicing which is quite difficult.

Network Slicing Market: Segmentation

Network Slicing can be segmented on the basis of type such as vertical network slicing and horizontal network slicing. Vertical network slicing focuses towards improving vertical industry and horizontal slicing focuses towards enhancing features of mobile devices and improving user experience.

Network Slicing can also be segmented on the basis of its applications such as network monitoring, creation of smart network, Asset management, platform security, edge computing, partner integration and others.

Competition Dashboard

Recent Development

In January 2018, Vodafone & Huawei have conducted a successful field trial of Fixed Access Network Slicing. The virtual access network solution partitions a physical fibre to the home (FTTH) network into multiple virtual network slices, creating multi-tenancy virtualization of the access network.

In February 2017, Ericsson has launched 5G platform along with Network Slicing. With this launch, Ericsson introduce 5G platform to support the beginning of a huge change in network capabilities, allowing customers to offer more advanced use cases and new business models to their customers.

Key Players

In Network Slicing market there are many players some of them are Huawei, Vodafone, Ericsson, RCR Network, Nokia, Cisco Systems, Affirmed Networks and others.

Regional Overview

Presently, North America and Europe is holding the largest market share for Network Slicing market due to presence of large software providers and market players in these region. Moreover the advantages of using Network Slicing in BFSI, government and telecommunication industry has encouraged used to adopt this Network Slicing policy.

Asia –Pacific is also increasingly adopting Network Slicing technologies with the entry of major & established players.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Network Slicing Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Network Slicing Market includes development in the following regions:

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



