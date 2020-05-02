Paper Straws Market | New Business Model to Combat Single-use Plastic

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest market report titled “Paper Straws Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Historical Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027,” the growing demand for paper straws in the food service end-use industry to bolster the growth of the global paper straws market during the forecast period. Globally, the revenue generated by the paper straws market has been estimated to be over US$ 1.6 Bn in 2019 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 13.8% in terms of value throughout the forecast period.

Paper Straws – Market Dynamics

Plastic straw consumption in the world was increasing by leaps and bounds before the last 2-3 years. However, rising intolerance towards plastic straws, growing consumer demand for eco-friendly straws, and globally increasing government reforms and campaigns to ban plastic straws are likely to offer a positive outlook for the paper straws market. On-the-go consumers demand more than convenience from their products. They are increasingly aware of their choices and are picking more sustainable options.

The latest trend is to move towards non-plastic straws. Paper straws are hygienic, single-use products found in restaurants, bars & lounges, soda shops, and other places. Straws built of paper hold up during the course of a meal, and once discarded, they degrade way faster than those made with plastic, thus, leaving a smaller impact on the environment. The improvised characteristics of paper straws and their sustainable nature are likely to drive the growth of the global paper straw market during the forecast period.

The food service industry is a significant consumer of paper straws, and the increasing number of food outlets is boosting the demand for paper straws substantially. There has been a dynamic shift in the consumer consumption pattern in the food and beverages sector. On an average, online food delivery platforms in emerging countries such as India, offer over 40% return on investment. This is leading to intense competition across food delivery platforms among food service companies, which provides lucrative opportunities to food disposable products such as paper straws.

Preference for takeaway food or ready-to-eat food is increasing which, in turn, is fuelling the food service packaging demand. Hence, there are high growth opportunities for paper straws in the near future, owing to the plastic straw ban in many countries and the rising demand for eco-friendly products. Such factors together are foreseen to propel the growth of the global paper straws market during the forecast period.