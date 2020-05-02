POP Display Market Expected to Reach US$ 16,963.4 Mn by 2026

POP Display Market – Snapshot

POP displays play a significant role in all types of stores to display products. POP displays are majorly deployed by retail stores at their point of sale or point of purchase to influence the customers. Promotion and branding of products is expected to boost POP display adoption in applications such as food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, printing & stationary, electronics, and others significantly over the forecast period. The POP display market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 16,963.4 Mn by 2026 from US$ 10,377.2 Mn in 2017, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period

The global POP display market has been broadly segmented based on product type, material type, sales channel, application, and region. In terms of product type, the market has been segmented into counter display, floor display, gravity feed, pallet display, side kick display, dump bin display, clip strip, and other pop display. Based on material type, the market has been classified into corrugated board, foam board, plastic sheet, glass, and metal. On the basis of sales channel, the global POP display market is segmented into hypermarket & supermarket, departmental store, specialty store, convenience store, and others. In terms of application, the market is classified into food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals, printing & stationary, electronics, automotive, and others. In terms of region, the global POP display market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

The floor display product type of the POP display market has been long in demand and is expected to dominate the product segment over the forecast period. Factors such as increase in the trade and evolution of organized retailing are seen as crucial in influencing market growth trends. However, the POP display market still faces challenges from online shopping. Online shopping offers benefits such as time saving, convenience, payment tracking, etc. Advancement in the POP display products in terms of recyclable materials are likely to offer significant opportunities to the market in various applications such as food and beverage, cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Attracted by this fast expanding market and underlying latent demand, many players are investing in the POP display market. In July 2018, Smurfit Kappa Group acquired Reparenco, a Netherlands based company for US$ 533.4 million. This acquisition is aimed to strengthen the business model of the company and add around 405,000 tons of recycled containerboard capacity to the company’s system.

Some of the prominent players operating in the POP display market and profiled in the study include International Paper Company, DS Smith Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Sonoco Products Company, Menasha Packaging Company, LLC., Georgia-Pacific LLC, WestRock Company, Pratt Industries Inc., Marketing Alliance Group, and FFR Merchandising Company.