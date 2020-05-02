Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2015 – 2023

Rising numbers of assisted reproductive procedures such as in vitro fertilization (IVF) is Asia is the most prominent factor driving the market for preimplantation genetic diagnosis. This is, in essence, the result of factors such as the delayed age of conception among Asian women, the rising rate of infertility among the population, and the significantly expanding medical tourism industry in the region. Rising disposable incomes and increased awareness regarding the rising prevalence of a number of genetic disorders are also encouraging the Asian population to undertake costly diagnostic procedures such as PGD.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/asia-preimplantation-genetic-diagnosis-market.html

TMR analysts project that these factors will enable the Asia preimplantation genetic diagnosis market expansion at a healthy 6.8% CAGR from 2015 to 2023. The market is expected to rise from a valuation of US$16.0 mn in 2014 to US$28.8 mn by 2023.

Rising Preference for Single Gene Disorder Screening over Prenatal Diagnostic Testing to Drive Market

Preimplantation genetic diagnosis for the screening of aneuploidy held the largest share of 34.7% in the Asia PGD market in 2014. Liberal regulations pertaining to this area of diagnosis in most Asian countries is the major factor behind the high numbers of aneuploidy screening tests undertaken every year in the region. However, PGD for single gene disorder is projected to expand at the faster CAGR of 8.4% from the period between 2015 and 2023.

Increased preference of this diagnostic modality is encouraged by technological advancements and relatively high accuracy of results. Moreover, single gene disorder screening is more beneficial compared to conventional prenatal diagnostic testing in embryo, driving the market for PGD for single gene disorder.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=9989

Rising Numbers of Healthcare Facilities to Boost Asia PGD Market

Known to provide excellent medical services at highly economical rates as compared to developed regions, the healthcare industry in Asia has invited patients from world over. With continuous advancements in healthcare infrastructure, rising numbers of healthcare experts, and constantly improving diagnostic facilities, Asia is expected to be a major hub for the PGD market in the future. Many global vendors in the healthcare and diagnostics industry are extending their businesses in the region and the number of fertility clinics, hospitals, and diagnostic centers are constantly rising in the region.

Fertility clinics held a major share in the overall Asia PGD market in 2014, and are expected to exhibit a 5.9% CAGR from the period between 2015 and 2023. However, the segment of healthcare facilities is expected to expand at a much better 7.8% CAGR over the same period. The flourishing tourism industry in the region is leading to the establishment of an increasing number of IVF centers and healthcare facilities such as hospitals and diagnostic centers in the region.

Request a Sample of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=9989

Asia PGD Market to Witness Highest Traction in Southern Countries

In the next few years, the Asia PGD market is expected to witness the highest growth in Southern countries such as India and China. The high and rising rate of infertility in South Asian countries, rising disposable incomes, high percentage of women in the workforce, and availability of technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure will enable the region in presenting the most attractive growth opportunities for the Asia PGD market. Countries in Southern Asia will also benefit from the flourishing medical tourism industry during the period between 2015 and 2023.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com