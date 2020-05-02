Push Pull Closures Market – Current Trends, Opportunities, Value Chain and Stakeholder Analysis

Transparency Market Research (TMR) provides key insights on the push pull closures market in its latest report titled “Push Pull Closures Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2027.” In terms of revenue, the global push pull closures market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The APEJ (Asia Pacific Excluding Japan) push pull closures market is expected to rise in terms of CAGR.

The global push pull closures market is growing due to the increase in demand from food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care & cosmetics packaging industries. Industrial development and evolving purchase power of individuals from China, India, and ASEAN countries are the factors playing a vital role in the Asia Pacific push pull closures market. The improved market share of pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries are expected to witness an increase in demand for the push pull closures market. Sports bottles are widely preferred over ordinary water bottles in most regions over the world. The usage of push pull closures in sports bottles is expected to boost the demand for the global push pull closures market. The increase in consumption of ready-to-drink beverages and the rising consumer awareness towards health beverages is expected to further boost the demand for the global push pull closures market globally.

The push pull closures market is segmented on the basis of diameter, material, & end-use industry.

On the basis of material, the polypropylene segment of the push pull closures market accounts for the largest market value share. The polyethylene segment is expected to closely follow the polypropylene segment of the global push pull closures market.

By diameter type, push pull closures of 34 mm–44 mm segment were majorily preferred in the year 2018. Push pull closures for the beverage industry in the Asia Pacific region are projected to register the highest CAGR among other end-use segments during the forecast period.

The growth of push pull closures is attributed to the contributions of the emerging economies such as the countries in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan region. The large quantity of beverage consumption in the region has led to the increasing consumption of push pull closures which, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the global push pull closures market. China remains dominant in terms of market value share of the global push pull closures market. In the Europe push pull closures market analysis, prominent countries such as the U.K., Spain, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe are analysed. The France push pull closures market is projected to grow the highest CAGR among the countries in the Europe region. The push pull closures consumption in Germany is expected to create substantial growth opportunities for the push pull closures market during the forecast period. In the North America push pull closures market, the United States is expected to create the largest market share of the global push pull closures market while Canada is expected to register notable growth in the global push pull closures market. In Latin America push pull closures market, Brazil is expected to witness the highest market value share of the global push pull closures market during the forecast period. Mexico is expected to witness a prominent market value share of the global push pull closures market. The Middle East & Africa push pull closures market includes the country-level analysis of Israel, South Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, & Rest of MEA. In the Middle East and Africa push pull closures market, South Africa is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period while the GCC Countries push pull closures market is the largest market place for push pull closures throughout the forecast period.