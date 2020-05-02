SCARA Robots Market: Demand Of SCARA Robots In Automotive Industry Is Anticipated To Contribute To The Growth Of The Global Market

The SCARA acronym stands for selective compliance articulated robot arm or selective compliance assembly robot arm. These are called articulated arm due to its construction and different components such as parallel shoulder, elbow, wrist rotary joints, and link armed layout same as human hand. SCARA robot’s arm is rigid in Z axis, which can perform vertical motion as well as it is workable in X-Y axis. These are serial architecture robot, means one motor operates all other parallel motors. These robots have cylindrical work envelope, so it can perform well when work piece is in the same orientation with performing plane. The SCARA robots are designed to work in the most hostile and harsh work environment.

This robots can carry out selective and repetitive task such as loading, unloading, assembly, packaging, pillarization, pick and place, handling, sorting, piling and spacing, prescription drug dispensing, component placement, material handling, small parts assembly, parts inspection, laboratory automation, tray kitting at a very high speed. Although SCARA robots are most commonly used for light-duty applications such as electronic assembly, however these can also be used for large payloads applications. SCARA robots adoption is increasing in food and beverage industry for specific application to attain target of cost saving. Similarly its usage is increasing in automotive industry for manufacturing of complex automotive parts. In some versions of SCARA robots vision system is added on arm so it can perform function of inspection.

Request For Report Brochure https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=56658

The rising adoption and demand of SCARA robots in automotive industry is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the global SCARA robots marketduring forecast period. The SCARA robotic helps in achieving better operational efficiency and quality, low operational cost, high reliability & flexibility, and rapid cycle time, and this is expected to boost the demand of SCARA robots during upcoming period. The lack of skilled workforce and high cost of SCARA robots is expected to be a major factor that is expected to hinder the growth of the global SCARA robots market.

The global SCARA robots market can be segmented based on axis type, component, application, end-use industry and region. On the basis of number of axis, the global SCARA robots market cab be segmented into 3 axis, 4 axis and others. Based on the component, the global SCARA robots market can be classified into hardware, software, services and others.

The hardware component may include CPU board, power electronics, motors, brake unit and others. On basis of the application, the global SCARA robots market can be segmented into packing, assembly, inspection, transport, and others. Based on the end use- industry, the global SCARA robots market can be segmented into food & beverage, automotive, pharmaceutical, rubber & plastic, nuclear, and others. In the region wise study, the global SCARA robots market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America anticipated to hold larger share of global SCARA robots market due to presence of major players in that region.

Get Report TOC, Figures and Tables https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=56658

Key players operating in the global SCARA robotic market include Toshiba Machine, Yamaha Robotics. Epson Robots, Asic Robotics, Adept, Hirata, Mitsubishi Electric, Wachter, Comau, Stubli Robotics, DENSO Robotics, OMRON Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric, ABB Group, FANUC Robotics, B+M Surface Systems GmbH, Yaskawa, EPSON Factory Automation Group, Universal Robots.

These players are actively focusing on organic and inorganic growth strategies in order to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Some of the important strategies adopted by the leading players in the global market are collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product launches. The report provides an in-depth analysis about the strategic business activities along with the market dynamics shaping the global SCARA robots market over the period of study.