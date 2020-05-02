Top 3 Leading Manufacturers of Centrifugal Pump Market across the globe – KSB AG, Ebara, Tsurumi Manufacturing Co

Centrifugal pump is a machine that uses rotation to impart velocity to liquid and then converts that velocity into flow. Centrifugal pumps are used to transport fluids by the conversion of rotational kinetic energy to hydrodynamic energy. The rotational energy typically comes from an engine or electric motor. The fluid enters the pump impeller along or near the rotating axis and is accelerated by the impeller, flowing radially outward into a diffuser or volute chamber from where it exits. Impeller is the primary part of a centrifugal pump. It is the part, which is mainly driven by electric motor. Generally, centrifugal pump is used in water pumping, sewage water, and petroleum and petroleum pumping.

The centrifugal pump market can be segmented based on application, type and their capacity. In terms of type, the centrifugal pump market can be classified into single stage pump, multi-stage pump, axial & mixed flow pump, submersible pump, sealless & circular pump, and positive displacement pump. The positive displacement pump segment can be sub-segmented into reciprocating pump and rotary pump. Demand for positive displacement pump is high in sewage water treatment, oil & gas, and chemical industries.

On the basis of capacity, centrifugal pump market can be divided into small capacity pump, medium capacity pump, and high capacity pump. Based on application, the centrifugal pump market can be segregated into water treatment, wastewater treatment, agriculture & irrigation, mining & oil, domestic purposes, and others.

Centrifugal pump is used for transportation of oil. Demand for oil is anticipated to increase substantially in the next few years. This is projected to boost the demand for centrifugal pumps. Demand for single stage and vertical centrifugal pumps is high due to their ability to handle large flow of fluids and low cost. Furthermore, these pumps require less space. However, the centrifugal pump market is expected to face certain challenges such as rise in prices of oil and gas. Furthermore, China-based manufacturers of centrifugal pump offer low priced pumps and low replacement rates for pumps. This is likely to hamper the centrifugal pump market.

Centrifugal Pump Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the centrifugal pump market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the key region, which accounts for significant share of the global centrifugal pump market. It is followed by Europe. Investment in water treatment industry, electric power plants, and sanitation has increased significantly in Asia Pacific since last few years in order to support the rising urbanization. Furthermore, the centrifugal pump market in Asia Pacific has been expanding owing to the enactment of business-friendly policies in the region. Significant growth in urban population in countries such as India, China, Malaysia, and Thailand has driven the need for sewage water treatment and oil supply. This, in turn, has boosted the centrifugal pump market in Asia Pacific. This trend is expected in regions such as Europe and North America.

Russia, the U.K., and Germany are anticipated to contribute significantly to the centrifugal pump market in Europe in the next years. China is the major market for centrifugal pumps in Asia Pacific. However, demand for centrifugal pump is anticipated to rise in India, Thailand, and Japan in the near future.

Leading manufacturers of centrifugal pumps across the globe include KSB AG, Ebara, Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Flowserve Corporation, Sulzer, ITT, and Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.