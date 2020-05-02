Transmission Control Module Likely to Surpass US$ 80 Bn by 2026

Automotive Electronics Control Management Market – Snapshot

Automotive electronics plays an important role in newly manufactured vehicles. Vehicle electronic control modules are used to operate various multiple electrical sub-systems in the vehicle. Modern vehicles contain approximately 80 electronic control units (ECUs), in which the engine control module, transmission control module, brake control module, and body control module operate various electric sub-systems for optimised vehicle performance. Modern vehicles contain several features for enhanced comfort, which includes a complex structure of sensors, actuators, and electrical wirings. Electronic control units are designed according to the applications in order to deal with complex sensor structure and electrical wirings.

OEMs offer new technology in their vehicles in order to provide better driving experience and safety for consumers. Furthermore, increase in demand for additional safety norms, fuel-efficiency, and additional modern features is likely to fuel the demand for electronic control units. This, in turn, is expected to drive the automotive electronics control unit management market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising sales and production of premium vehicles is anticipated to boost the market. Demand for premium vehicles is rising, especially in China, due to car enthusiasts and increase in popularity of premium vehicles along with growing focus of major vehicle brands such as Cadillac, Lincoln, and Porsche, on the market in China. Significant adoption of electric vehicles across the globe, especially in North America, Europe, and China due to tougher emission norms, various incentives by government, competitive price of electric vehicles along with growing electric vehicle infrastructure, is likely to boost the sales of electric vehicles in the aforementioned regions and country. Almost all electric vehicles are equipped with modern technologies such as tire pressure monitoring system, blind spot detection, lane departure warning and others which require electronic control units. This, in turn, is expected to propel the automotive electronics control management market during the forecast period.

The global automotive electronics control management market has been segmented based on application type, vehicle, and region. In terms of application type, the global automotive electronics control management market has been classified into engine control unit, transmission control unit, brake control unit, ADAS control unit, and others. The transmission control unit segment is anticipated to expand at a significant pace owing to an increase in penetration of automatic transmission across the globe. Rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, along with increase in penetration of electric vehicles is anticipated to boost the adoption of automatic transmission in the near future. This, in turn, is anticipated to propel the transmission control unit segment during the forecast period. Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is a prominent segment and is expected to expand at a rapid pace, which in turn is likely to propel the automotive electronics control management market during the forecast period. ADAS system includes technologies such as blind spot detection, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic braking, driver drowsiness detection, and hill assist. Features such as lane keep assist and blind spot detection are playing important role in the enhancement of safety of vehicle. Therefore, vehicle manufacturers are providing these technologies and hence, the demand for electronic control units is likely to increase during the forecast period. Similarly, technologies such as adaptive cruise control and tire pressure monitoring system play a crucial role in providing better driving experience along with safety. All these new technologies are gaining popularity among consumer and OEMs due to their unique applications, which in turn is likely to propel the automotive electronics control management market during the forecast period.

Prominent regions considered for the analysis include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Regional level analysis has been conceded out on the basis of vehicle production, technology adoption rate, GDP, presence of OEMs and society demand. Europe holds a prominent share of the global automotive electronics control management market. High rate of adoption of latest technologies, presence of major automotive OEMs, and demand from consumer side are driving the market. Consequently, the market in Europe is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Growing sales of premium vehicles in China, India, Japan and South Korea and presence of major OEMs such as Volkswagen, Toyota, and Hyundai, are propelling the market in Asia Pacific. Therefore, the region is likely to emerge as significant market during the forecast period.

Key companies present in the global market are expected to gain advantage from new product development with other global players involved in the development of electronic control unit. Major players operating in the global automotive electronics control management market include Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Continental AG, Delphi Auto Parts, Denso Corporation, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., HYUNDAI MOBIS, Infineon Technologies AG, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, TREMEC, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.