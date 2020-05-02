Well Cementing Market Size Expected To Progress At 4.50% CAGR During 2018 To 2023

The global well cementing market is further segmented on the basis of Type (Primary, Remedial, and Others), Well Type (Onshore and Offshore), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America & Africa). Global well cementing market is estimated to be valued at ~USD 872 million by 2023 with a CAGR of approx. ~4.50%.

Well Cementing Market Overview

Well cementing is the process of filling the cement in the spaces of well bore. It is one of the most important aspects of the drilling activity and its completion process. Cementing holds the well, preventing the slurry from coming out of the walls. The main function of well cementing is to seal the inner line of the well, control corrosion, and provide uniformity and strength to pipes. Proper cementing of the well avoids accidents. For cementing of wells, following procedures needs to be done which include proper laboratory testing of slurry amount of water present in slurry and other dry mixtures.

The key drivers of well cementing market are technological advancements in tools, innovation in technology to reduce the time consumption, exploration in unconventional resources, skilled labor in upstream sector, mature oil and gas field and increment in ultra-deep exploration activities.

Segmental Overview

The global well cementing market is further segmented on the basis of Type as primary, remedial and others.

By well type, the industry has been segmented as onshore and offshore.

By region, the market has been segmented as North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America & Africa.

Based on the type, the global well cementing market is bifurcated into Primary, Remedial and others. The primary type market held largest portion in the market because of its availability, properties and application in the previous years.

Regional Outlook

Based on regions, offshore activities are mostly carried out in North America including Brazil, and U.S., which have encouraged other countries to increase their ultra-deep water and deep-water processes. For example, Brazil and United States together account for about 90% of global ultra-deep-water projects; expected to grow during the forecast period. In terms of revenue, in the year 2016, the contribution from North America was the highest, with about 38% of the global share. Moreover, the market is expected to grow further in this region of with a CAGR of~3.5% during the forecast period. North America has a plenty of resources in volumes.

Canada is also enthusiastically indulged in fracking activities to boom their exploration & production activities. Reasons behind the growth of well cementing services are shale gas boom, drilling activities in Gulf of Mexico, and search for untapped oil and gas reserves.

