Acetic Acid Esters Of Mono And Diglycerides Of Fatty Acids Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

Research Report on “Acetic Acid Esters Of Mono And Diglycerides Of Fatty Acids Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027”.

Acetic acids are also known as ethanoic acids. It is a colourless liquid. Acetic acid esters are formed under acidic conditions at the temperatures of up to 140°C (285°F). Acetic acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids are generally used as emulsifiers. They are the acidic acid esters of the vegetable oils, which contain little free glycerol, fatty acids, acetic acid, , and free glycosides.It’s a less oily liquid which has some emulsification activity. Acetic acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids are used asan airing agent in cakes and pastries. They are used to maintainand produce air bubbles in imitation creams, which results in a stable product with desired texture. It is also used in confectionary products as chocolates, caramels and toffees, sugar confectionery, chewing gum, etc. in cooking it works as an agent, which forms a mixture of substances that are usually incapable to being mixed such as water and oil.

Global Acetic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing demand for stabilizers and emulsifiers in bakery and confectionary products is primarily driving the growth of global aceticacid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acidsmarket. Furthermore, the increasing demand for processed foods and beverages owing to changing lifestyle of consumers is further fuelling the growth of global acetic acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids market. Increasing applications of these additives in various industries is also expected to drive the growth of global acetic acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acidsmarket during the forecast period.

Although, these additives are produce from vegetable oil but some of the manufacturing processes use animal fat to produce these food additives, which can be a limiting factor to global acetic acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acidsmarket as vegetarians avoid these kind of products.

Global Acetic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids Market: Segmentation

On the basis of applications, the global acetic acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acidsmarket is segmented into:-

Food and beverages industry Cream toppings (coffee creams) Pastry, cakes, cake mixtures Whipping creams (shunt powders) Breads and other bread verities Starchy products Candies (film coatings) Ice cream, sweet toppings

Sausages Printing and coatings Other end user industries



On the basis of functionality, the global lactic acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids market is segmented into:-

Emulsifier

Intensifier

Mousse enhancer

Stabilizers

Global Acetic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids Market: Region wise Outlook

The global acetic acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acidsmarket is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). ). China is the largest market acetic acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids. Asia Pacific and Latin America are among the emerging clusters of the globe, which are anticipated to witness an above average CAGR over the forecast period. However, the global acetic acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acidsmarket is expected to witness a steady growth by the end of 2027.

Global Acetic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global acetic acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acidsmarket are-

Henan Honest Food Co., Ltd.

Guenghou Cardio Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Funchun Food Additive Co., Ltd.

Jiaxing Range Import and Export Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Richem International Co., Ltd.

Wuhan Haide Trading Co., Ltd.

Anhui Herman Impex Co., Ltd.

Zhenghou Liangwei Trading Co., Ltd.

Henan Eastar Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Yantai Lushun Huitong Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Shandong Juxian Hongde Citric Acid Co. Ltd.

RZBC GROUP and Pfizer Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd.

COFCO Biochemical (Anhui) Co. Ltd.

RIKEN VITAMIN Co., Ltd.

