Ammonium Carbonate Market Research Report- Opportunities & Challenges

Ammonium carbonate (E503) is salt and is also known as hartshorn and baker’s ammonia. It is a leaving agent that is used for baked goods, such as cookies, lekuchen, flat biscuits, and crackers. These are not used in cakes since ammonium carbonate imparts bad smell. It doesn’t leave any salty or soapy taste. Ammonium carbonate is the precursor to baking soda and baking powder and is an essential component in smelling salts.

Ammonium carbonate is a non-toxic white crystalline salt. Further, ammonium carbonate is also used as an emetic and active ingredient in cough syrups intended to dismiss the symptoms of bronchitis. Ammonium carbonates are also used as ingredients in certain smokeless tobacco products.

Ammonium carbonate is used as a leavening agent, mainly in the European Union. It also serves as an acidity regulator. The major factor driving the market being ammonium carbonate can be used as a substitute for baking powder. However, this can affect the taste as well as the texture of the finished products. Ammonium carbonate is intended to use as an ingredient in baked foods. These are available usually available in drug and specialty food stores. Ammonium carbonate is mainly used in thin products such as cookies, where the ammonium gas can escape easily. Whereas baked foods such as cake and pie will hold the ammonia gas. Ammonium usually comes in lumps, and they are required to be powdered before use and have to be stored in sealed container.

Global Ammonium Carbonate Market: Drivers and Restraints

One of the primary drivers of the ammonium carbonate market is the increasing demand for processed foods. With increasing demand for organic ingredients in processed food and rising awareness about the ingredients, the demand for ammonium carbonate is expected boost during the forecast period. However, the major menace is the threat to the environment, and immediate steps should be taken to bind the spread of compound to the environment. Another significant restraint in the global ammonium carbonate market is the stringent regulations which the manufacturers need to follow.

Global Ammonium Carbonate Market: Segmentation

The global ammonium carbonate market is segmented by product type,

Reagent grade

Technical grade

The global ammonium carbonate market is segmented by application,

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic & Personal care

Animal feed

The global ammonium carbonate market is segmented by function type,

Plastic foaming agent

Leavening agent

Medical reagent

Global Ammonium Carbonate Market: Segmentation Overview

The global ammonium carbonate market is segmented by application, function type, and product type. By product type, the ammonium carbonate market is sub segmented into reagent grade and technical grade. Within application section, these are further sub-segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, and animal feed. In pharmaceutical segment, Ammonium Carbonate is majorly used in cough syrups, cough relief, and other products.

Global Ammonium Carbonate Market: Regional Outlook

The ammonium carbonate market is segmented by regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan. Few countries in the European Union and Middle-East and Africa, prefer using Ammonium Carbonate in baking food. Ammonium Carbonate is also used in agrochemical additives for manufacturing fertilizers.

Global Ammonium Carbonate Market: Prominent vendors

The prominent players in the global ammonium carbonate market are Bayer CropScience, Monsanto, Shanghai Mingdou Agrochemical Co. Ltd, BASF, Taixing Dongyu Chemical, Yixing Weixing Chemical, Oasis Fine Chem, P J Chemicals, Taixing Experimental Chemical, Syngenta AG, Akash Purochem Private Limited, SinoHarvest Corporation, and Shanghai Tenglong Agrochemical Co. Ltd., among others. To ensure product differentiation and to gain a considerable share of the market, major vendors are adopting creative strategies and are constantly developing innovative products. Most of the major ammonium carrageenan manufacturers concentrate on capitalizing their funds to maintain applications in the food industry and technical marketing groups are appointed to serve the ever-changing needs of clients.

