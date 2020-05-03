Brown HT Industry Will Be Fiercely Competitive in 2027

Research Report on “Brown HT Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027”.

Brown HT is a synthetic brown coal tar diazo dye used as a substitute for caramel or cocoa colorant. It is a water-soluble artificial food colorant with a brow hue. It is also known as C.I. 20285, food brown 3, Edicol Brown HT, Hexacol Chocolate Brown HT, and chocolate brown HT. It has wide application in various food products including chocolate cakes, fish, fruit products, jams, yogurts, cheeses, milk, and other products. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global brown HT market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing consumption of colorants in food and cosmetics products in the region and relatively low opportunity for the market in North America and Western Europe.

Global Brown HT Market: Dynamics

The major factor driving the global brown HT market include growing industry such as food & beverages, cosmetic, and dyes and pigment over the forecast period. Additionally, macroeconomic factors making a positive impact on the global brown HT market include changing consumer lifestyle, increasing employment rate, increasing population, and increasing domestic income. However, adverse effect of brown HT in children, people sensitive to aspirin, allergic reactions in asthmatics, and may induce skin sensitivity, sensitive people. This, in turn, leads to ban on brown HT in developed regions such as North America and Western Europe. The significant trending factor for global brown HT market includes merger and acquisition of brown HT suppliers with end-use industry such as food and pharmaceuticals. The company manufacturing brown HT products has a substantial opportunity in regions such as Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa, attributed to rapidly growing food industry over the forecast period.

Global Brown HT Market: Segmentation

The global brown HT market is segmented by end-use industry and by region. By end-use, the global brown HT market is classified as food and beverages industry and cosmetic industry. Among the aforementioned segments, the food and beverages industry segment accounts for relatively high revenue share in the global brown HT market over the forecast period followed by cosmetic industry, owing to rapidly growing demand for food colorants in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Based on the end-use, the global brown HT market is segmented into:

Food and Beverages Industry Bakery Ice Creams Squashes Confectionary

Cosmetic Industry

Global Brown HT Market: Regional Overview

By geographies, the global brown HT market is segmented into seven regions — North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Among the regions, Asia-Pacific dominates the global brown HT market in terms of value as well as volume, owing to a significant revenue share of the region in the food and beverages industry. Eastern Europe and Latin America accounts for a moderate value share in the global brown HT market. The Middle East and Africa is followed by Asia-Pacific in the global brown HT market, attributed to high demand for food colorants in the region. North America and Western Europe is expected to have a relatively low opportunity for the brown HT market, attributed to restriction over the use of brown HT due to hyperactivity in children as well as in aspirin sensitive people in countries such as Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, United States, Germany, France, Denmark, Belgium, and Austria Overall, the outlook for the global brown HT market will have a moderate growth over the forecast period.

Global Brown HT Market: Key Players

Few of the brown HT market players include Dynemic Products Ltd., LGC Standards, MATRIX PHARMA CHEM, Parshwanath Dye Stuff Industries, Emco Dyestuff Pvt Ltd, Sensient Food Colors, Univar Food Ingredients, PRAVIN DYECHEM PVT. LTD., Dintech Chemical Co.,Ltd., APARSHWANATH DYESTUFF IND., Asim Products, JAGSON COLORCHEM LIMITED, Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd., sunfoodtech, Vibgyor Chemtex Pvt Ltd, UNISYNTH CHEMICALS, and Tianjin Harmony Technology Development Co., Ltd.

