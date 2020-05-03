Ceramic Inks Market Analysis by Key Players, Size, Competitive Analysis, Global and Regional Forecast to 2018 – 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Ceramic Inks Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Ceramic Inks Market – Overview

Ceramic inks are carriers of ceramic fine particle metallic oxide pigments used in automatic application techniques. Ceramic ink is suspended in a medium to give it the physical consistency suitable for producing fine details. The ink is available either in the form of liquid or gel.

This report analyzes and forecasts the ceramic inks market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global ceramic inks market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for ceramic inks products during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the ceramic inks market at the global and regional level.

The report includes a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global ceramic inks market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the ceramic inks market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, technology, and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global ceramic inks market by segmenting it in terms of type, technology, application, and region. In terms of type, the ceramic inks market has been bifurcated into functional inks and decorative inks. In terms of technology, the ceramic inks market has been classified into digital printing technology and analog printing technology. Based on application, the market has been divided into ceramic tiles (residential decorative tiles and commercial decorative tiles), glass printing, tableware, and others (including automotive ceramics). These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecasts demand ceramic inks products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the ceramic inks market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on type, technology, and application of the ceramic inks market. Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global ceramic inks market. Key players operating in the ceramic inks market are Ferro Corporation, Zschimmer & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Chemische Fabriken, Esmalglass – Itaca Grupo, and Gruppo Colorobbia. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global ceramic inks market has been segmented as follows:

Ceramic Inks Market, by Technology

– Digital Printing Technology

– Analog Printing Technology

Ceramic Inks Market, by Type

– Functional Inks

– Decorative Inks

Ceramic Inks Market, by Application

– Ceramic Tiles

– Residential Decorative Tiles

– Commercial Decorative Tiles

– Glass Printing

– Tableware

– Others (including Automotive Ceramics)

Ceramic Inks Market, by Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Russia & CIS

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

– In terms of technology, the digital printing technology segment holds a larger market share

– Based on the type, the decorative inks segment accounts for a larger share of the market, as most end-products of ceramic ink are used for decorative purposes

– In terms of application, the ceramic tiles segment constitutes a high share of the market due to the significant investment in construction

– Based on the region, Asia Pacific is the major consumer of ceramic inks, primarily due to a large number of ceramic tiles manufactured in the region. Manufacturers of ceramic tiles are one of the largest consumers of ceramic inks.

– Printing inks face little or no regulation in many countries. Furthermore, existing laws in different countries are not harmonized with each other. This creates problems with product standardization for ceramic ink manufacturers.

– The global ceramic inks market is likely to expand at a moderate pace, depending upon investment in the construction sector in various countries

