Conductive Inks Market Incredible Possibilities and Industry Growth 2019-2025

Conductive Inks Market – Overview

Conductive inks are suitable for use in any pressure-sensitive automatic system. They are prepared and characterized via scanning electron microscopy, FTIR, and differential scanning calorimetry. These inks are obtained as a composite by mixing a solution of ethyl acrylate methyl acrylate (in 50:50 ratio) copolymer with carbon black and graphite into a solvent standard for acrylic polymers. Average electric resistance of these inks ranges from 40 ohms/cm to 150 ohms/cm.

Based on type, the conductive inks market has been segregated into silver conductive inks, copper conductive inks, conductive polymers, conductive nanotube inks, graphene/carbon inks, and others (including gold, nickel, and aluminum conductive inks). Based on application, the market has been divided into photovoltaic cells, displays, radio frequency identification, printed circuit boards, biosensors, and others (including printed antennas and flexible thin-film batteries).

In terms of region, the global conductive inks market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held a prominent share of the global conductive inks market in 2017. China accounted for a major share of the conductive inks market in Asia Pacific in 2017, due to rise in the demand for conductive inks in end-user industries in the country such as electricals & electronics (E&E). The region offers immense potential for the conductive inks market. This can be ascribed to growth of the electronics industry in India, Malaysia, and ASEAN.

The report analyzes and forecasts the conductive inks market at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast in terms of volume (tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global conductive inks market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for conductive inks during the forecast period. The report also highlights growth opportunities for the conductive inks market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global conductive inks market. The Porter’s five forces model for the conductive inks market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The report also includes analysis of type and application segments of the market based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and future demand for conductive inks in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers segmentation based on individual type and application segments of the market across all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global conductive inks market. Key players profiled in the report are E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, NovaCentrix, Vorbeck Materials Corporation, Inc., Intrinsiq Materials, Inc., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Johnson Matthey PLC, Sun Chemical Corporation, Creative Materials Inc., and Applied Ink Solutions. Market players have been described in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the conductive inks market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated for type, application, and regional segments. The market size and forecast for each type and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

The global conductive inks market has been segmented as follows:

Global Conductive Inks Market, by Type

Silver Conductive Inks

Copper Conductive Inks

Conductive Polymers

Conductive Nanotube Inks

Graphene/Carbon Inks

Others (Including Gold, Nickel, and Aluminum Conductive Inks)

Global Conductive Inks Market, by Application

Photovoltaic Cells

Displays

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)

Biosensors

Others (Including Printed Antennas and Flexible Thin-film Batteries)

Global Conductive Inks Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

