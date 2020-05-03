Digital Caliper Market – Growing Number of Application to Bode Well for Growth

Digital calipers are the latest in caliper technology and are considered as an evolution of Vernier calipers. Digital calipers are generally used to measure objects which cannot be measured with a ruler. They are made of stainless steel and contain plastic case for display. Digital calipers are measuring instruments which take differential measurements, and are commonly used for inspection in the manufacturing industry to provide precise measurements of an object. Measurement on digital calipers can be taken in both metric and imperial units, and readings can be switched between millimeters, centimeters, and inches.

The reading and measurement is generated electronically and displayed on a digital and high resolution screen as a single value. Calipers are used in various fields, such as, mechanical engineering, inspection, engineering design, metalworking, science, and manufacturing, among others.

Key driver boosting the popularity of digital calipers is their higher accuracy as compared to that of dial and Vernier calipers. Owing to rapid industrialization and popularity of digital calipers, manufacturers are adopting new technologies to enhance product quality with features, such as, solar powered digital calipers, to eliminate the need of battery and provide waterproof feature. The waterproof feature of digital calipers enables taking of measurements in water-based and misty environment without compromising the function of calipers.

The global digital caliper market can be segmented based on material, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of material, the digital caliper market can be categorized into aluminum and stainless steel. Based on application, the digital caliper market can be divided into engineering, research laboratories, manufacturing, and academia.

The engineering segment is anticipated to dominate the digital caliper market during the forecast period, followed by manufacturing and research laboratories. Mechanical engineering is a major segment of engineering that makes use of digital calipers. In terms of distribution channel, the digital caliper market can be classified into online retailers and offline retailers.

Based on region, the global digital caliper market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period, followed by Europe and North America. Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for a major market share, owing to rapid industrialization and growing number of educational institutions, coupled with the presence of a large number of engineering and research facilities in the region. Calipers are a widely used handled instrument in metrology across industries, and therefore, the increasing acceptance of digital calipers are leading to the growth of the market in the developing regions.

