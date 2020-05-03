Disc Packaging Sleeves Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Sales Forecast, Export Value, Volume 2025

Disc packaging sleeves are compact disc protective packaging solutions. Disc packaging sleeves enjoyed wide usage about until a decade ago, after which, a decline was witnessed. This was due to the rise of alternative storage devices such as external hard drives, which could store more than what is achievable with the help of a compact disc. Despite that, a significant amount of today’s population use compact discs. The packaging industry has undergone rapid transformation in the last decade, with consumer preference inclining more towards convenient packaging solutions. Therefore, disc packaging sleeve manufacturers today, emphasize on incredibly strong and efficient, yet lightweight packaging solutions. The focus is on non-abrasive structure, which prevents disc errors, and avoids interference with the disc’s readability.

Also, competition among manufacturers have led them to prefer raw materials with special features, such as anti-static properties. The global disc packaging sleeve market is poised to decline further over the forecast period, due to increase in the number of people with access to internet. However, manufacturers of disc packaging sleeves across the world are expected to use the opportunity to increase their presence in regions with limited or no internet access.

Global Disc Packaging Sleeves Market: Dynamics

Several companies use compact discs as a means to communicate media to target buyers, by placing them in places with high foot traffic, such as pharmacies, retail stores and supermarkets, among others. This is one of the key factors expected to generate demand for disc packaging sleeves, over the forecast period. The global disc packaging sleeves market is expected to have more penetration in regions with least internet access. The developing countries are expected to be at the epicenter of marketing strategies for compact disc manufacturers and disc packaging sleeves manufacturers. Disc packaging sleeves are manufactured in a variety of configurations, all of which are aimed at increasing convenience as well as maximize disc protection.

The global disc packaging sleeves market is also expected to be driven by demand for music albums worldwide. In 2015, more than 80% of the revenues generated from music sales in Japan, were in compact disc format. Therefore, in terms of penetration, disc packaging sleeves enjoy higher demand in Japan. Despite the decline, the global disc packaging sleeve market manufacturers are expected to target the internet deprived population, over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the global disc packaging sleeves market in terms of market share. However, with increasing number of people with internet access, the market will decline. It is anticipated that such a scenario might by possible by the late 2020s. Currently, emerging economies such as China and India are witnessing an increased rate of internet accessibility.

Global Disc Packaging Sleeves Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global disc packaging sleeve market are – Mixonic, Inc., Univenture, Inc., and abcAmstore Ltd New Zealand, among others.