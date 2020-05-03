Electricity Meters (Smart Meters) Market: Increasing Need for Reliable Power Systems in Residential and Industrial Spaces

According to Transparency Market Research’s new market research report, titled ‘Electricity Meters Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 – 2018’, governments and many other legislative bodies across the globe are undertaking various initiatives to make sure smart meters are implemented in their own regions, propelling the global electricity meters market over the next few years.

Electricity meters, also commonly known as smart meters, are devices used to measure and monitor energy consumption in households and industrial areas. These devices have existed for years in the industry. In 2011, the demand for smart electricity meters was 25 million units and is further expected to surpass 148 million units in the next four years. Until 2018, the electricity meters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2012 to 2018.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=379

The market is impressively growing due to the need for electricity meters as reliable and efficient power distribution setup systems. As smart meters can be used in both micro and macro-level applications in different industry verticals, they are widely implemented for various purposes. Considering in terms of revenue growth, the electricity meters market is expected to reach US$19.8 billion by 2018 from a global figure of US$4.0 billion in 2011. The CAGR registered in terms of revenue will be 16.5% from 2012 to 2018.

This report analyzes and forecasts the global demand for electricity smart meters in terms of volume (million units) and revenue (US$ million) from 2012 to 2018. It also explains the key drivers and restraints affecting the market, along with an analysis of their expected impact on the future growth of this industry. It also provides an analysis of the available market opportunities that could drive the electricity meters industry over the forecast period.

Get Sample PDF at:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=379

Demand for electricity meters is rising due to the major benefits they hold. Energy savings, knowledge of peak consumption, fraud detection, and prepayment facilities are some of the key benefits of electricity meters. Due to these advantages, there is growing awareness among consumers about using electricity meters for controlling electricity usage during peak hours. Such factors are expected to have a positive impact on the demand for smart meters, in turn driving the global electricity meters market over the 2012-2018 forecast period.