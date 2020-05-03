Food Packaging Market segments, major geographies, and current market trends

The food packaging market is arguably the biggest application segment of the packaging sector and accounts for over one-third of the total global packaging market. From an international perspective, the market for food packaging is at an intriguing stage where the market has reached at a stagnant point the developed nations while evolving nations are fast catching up to the newer technologies and supply chain management.

Good food packaging offers protection and can improve the shelf-life of products which consequently attracts more number of customers. The market for food packaging is expected to grow in the coming years as numerous production facilities are being set up to catch up with the latest trends coming up in the market. Also, world is experiencing rapid changes in lifestyle and food preferences that are coupled with growing population and economic growth of the respective region. All these factors have been influential in shaping up the global food packaging market. In addition to this, people are preferring processed food as result of shifting population dynamics from rural to urban areas.

With rising awareness about environmental pollution and global warming, more people are not preferring to use eco-friendly food packaging techniques. This has created a significant impact on the growth of the global food packaging market. Moreover, rising disposable incomes of the people around the world, growing demand for ready-to-eat food, and rising awareness about the packaged food among the customers complement the development of the global food packaging market.

Food packaging market is by far the largest application segment of the packaging industry, accounting for more than one-third of the global packaging market. From a global perspective, the food packaging market is at a very interesting situation, where the market has almost reached a plateau in terms of technology in the more developed nations in North America and Europe, while the emerging countries of Asia Pacific region are playing catch up to the packaging technologies and food supply chain management. Different types of food products require varied packaging types according to their individual usage and perishability.

The sea change in food habits and preference for processed food has propelled the food packaging market in the past. The market for packaged food has already reached a holistic level in North America and Western Europe, while rapid lifestyle changes and economic growth, coupled with rising population in Asia Pacific countries such as China and India, has spiked the growth rate of food packaging in the region.

Tremendous opportunity exist in the food packaging market in emerging economies as the food packaging technology is in its growth phase in this region. Antimicrobial packaging technique is of particular interest as it helps to improve the shelf life of perishable food products. The market is however, slightly restrained by the declining growth in North America and Europe.

The food packaging market can be segmented into application segments such as convenience foods, confectionary items, dairy items, fruits and vegetables, meat and sauces and dressings. The popularity of the different food applications is different across the globe. For instance packaged meat is making foray into Asia Pacific region while it is mainstream in North America and Europe. Materials used to package food can also be segmented into plastic, paper & board, metal and glass. They may also be classified as rigid, semi-regid and flexible by type of packaging material. The preferences for different packaging materials also vary with regions due to the food habits specific to the regions. Flexible packaging accounts for the largest share of food packaging.

North America is the largest food packaging market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. However the growth rate exhibited by these regions has subsided considerably as the market is close to its peak. The growth parity is however, restored by the high growth regions of Asia Pacific and South America. China and India have exhibited exceptional growth potential and is expected to overtake the market leading position from North America in the near future.

Some of the major players in the food packaging market are American Packaging Corporation, Anchor Packaging, Crown Holdings, Inc. and Bemis Company, Inc., among many others.