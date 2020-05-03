Global Candles Market Production, Valuation and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Candles Market Research Report 2019” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The candles market is predicted to rise at a healthy 6% CAGR between 2019 and 2025. The candle market gains from wide use of candles for myriad celebration occasions. Evolving from their traditional use for lighting, candles are now increasingly used by therapists to create an environment during sessions. Availability of candles in a number of fragrance is leading to their increasing uptake for pleasing smell of interior spaces. This further boosts the candles market.

A candle is an ignitable wick embedded in wax, or another flammable solid substance such as tallow, that provides light, and in some cases, a fragrance. A candle can also provide heat, or be used as a method of keeping time.

Consumers are increasingly purchasing candles for their home decor, and for aromatherapy-like stress reduction and relaxation. The ease of purchase as well as the availability of various type of candles on multiple distribution channels is prompting more and more people to purchase these products. Proliferation in the number of distribution channels has benefited the sales through department, mass merchandise retailers and home decor stores. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are benefiting due to their discounted prices and various offers particularly attracting more and more buyers. The popularity of e-commerce has significantly increased candles sales. The ease of purchase as well as the availability of extensive information and reviews on products online is prompting more and more individuals to buy these products.

The global Candles market is valued at 7830 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 11100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Candles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Candles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Type

Pillar Candles

Floating Candles

Votive Candles

Tapers

Filled Candles

Tealight Candles

Gel Candles

Specialty Candles

Liquid Candles

Other

Segment by Application

Specialty or Gift Shops

Department or Home Decor Stores

Mass Merchandise Retailers

Direct Sales

Internet

