Global Marine Scrubber Systems Market Shipment and Sales Forecast by 2028

Mounting concerns of ship emission disrupting the marine ecosystem have paved way to the enforcement of fuel sulfur content cap regulations for reducing the emission of sulfur dioxide and particulate pollutants. Growing effectiveness of marine scrubber systems in meting these maritime regulations reinforces revenue generating potential. The market is projected to garner robust CAGR of more than 20.0% during 2018–2028. Sizable opportunities stems from retrofit in marine scrubber systems, more notably in Asia Pacific and Western Europe.

The marine scrubber systems market study considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for 2018 and a forecast developed for the duration 2018 to 2028. Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) for the marine scrubber systems market study is represented from 2016 to 2028. The marine scrubber systems market study covers various perspectives of the market, including market dynamics, value chain, pricing analysis, competition analysis, regional and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic and industry growth analysis, along with segment-level projections in a comprehensive manner.

As per the findings of the study and perspectives of industry participants, the global marine scrubber systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.4% between 2018 and 2028 in terms of value. Growing environmental concerns, impending and existing maritime regulations for controlling toxic emissions are some of the factors positively impacting the uptake of marine scrubber systems in the global market.

Marine scrubber systems are installed in the exhaust systems of marine vessels and perform the critical function of removing SOx from the exhaust streams of ship engines, before the exhaust stream is released into the environment. Marine scrubber systems are a key compliance option for ship-owners and operators who need to continue their usage of high sulphur fuel oil after International Maritime Organizations global marine fuel sulphur cap of 0.5% mass/mass comes into effect from January 2020 onwards. Marine scrubber systems provide a viable alternative to ship-owners who do not want to switch to the costly option of using low sulphur fuel oil for their vessels post the 2020 deadline.

The Persistence Market Research report on the marine scrubber systems market carefully analyses the market at a global and regional level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters such as technology, application, vessel type, fuel type and region. The marine scrubber systems market report is structured to facilitate the reader to develop a thorough understanding of the market. The marine scrubber systems market report begins with market definitions, which are followed by the market background, market dynamics and market analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape. Each section of the marine scrubber systems market report covers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of facts, historical developments and key opinions collected from industry participants through dedicated interviews and trends in the market.

The marine scrubber systems market report begins with a market introduction, which defines the market taxonomy and product definitions with respect to the global marine scrubber systems market assessment. In the next section, the marine scrubber systems market report describes the market development background, covering macro-economic factors, industry factors affecting the marine scrubber systems market for the base year considered for the study.

The next section of the marine scrubber systems market report discusses market dynamics, such as drivers (supply and demand side), restraints and trends impacting the market growth at a global level. This section also includes the impact assessment of market dynamics on the global marine scrubber systems market at a qualitative level based on analysis facts and insights.

Subsequent sections of the marine scrubber systems market report provide value (US$ Mn) and volume (number of units) projections for the marine scrubber systems market on the basis of the aforementioned segments at a global level. The next section of the report presents a summarised view of the global marine scrubber systems market based on seven prominent regions considered in the study.

All the above sections evaluate the present marine scrubber systems market scenario and growth prospects in the global marine scrubber systems market while the forecast presented in the sections assesses the market size in terms of volume and value.

In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the marine scrubber systems market and identify the right opportunities available.

Another key feature of this marine scrubber systems market report is the analysis of all key segments in the marine scrubber systems market, sub-segments and the regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the marine scrubber systems market.

In order to understand the key market segments in terms of growth and installation of marine scrubber systems across concerned regions, Persistence Market Research has developed the attractiveness index, which will help providers to identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the marine scrubber systems market report, a competitive landscape of the marine scrubber systems market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, categorised on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the Marine Scrubber Systems market and key differentiating factors and strategies. The primary category of providers covered in the report includes the manufacturers of marine scrubber systems. This section in the marine scrubber systems market report is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the marine scrubber systems market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered in marine scrubber systems report include Wrtsil Oyj Abp, Alfa Laval AB, Yara Marine Technologies AS, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Valmet Corporation, Andritz AG, VDL AEC Maritime, Feen Marine Scrubbers Inc., CR Ocean Engineering, LLC, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries and Pacific Green Marine Technologies Inc., among others.

