Global Monostarch Phosphate Market: Qualitative Insights On Application 2027

Monostarch phosphate is produced by integrating orthophosphate acid substituents with monostarch. It is one of the segments of modified starch used in various food products such as low-calorie margarine, milkshakes, food concentrates, thermized cottage cheese, puddings, cold jelly desserts, dressings, sauces, and soups. Monostarch phosphate with the salts of sodium triphosphate, potassium phosphate, or sodium phosphate or phosphorous acid and is used to reduce retrogradation. Retrogradation is a reaction which takes place when the amylopectin or amylose chains is cooked. The North America monostarch phosphate market accounts for relatively high revenue share, followed by Western Europe monostarch phosphate market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a relatively high growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the increasing consumption of food products in the region.

Global Monostarch Phosphate Market: Dynamics

The important factor driving the global monostarch phosphate market includes growing industry such as food and pharmaceutical across the globe. Monostarch phosphate reduces retrogradation reaction, which is also expected to fuel the global monostarch phosphate market, over the forecast period. However, adverse effect of monostarch phosphate in terms of excessive usage in a food product might use such as kidney abnormality, thereby restraining the global monostarch phosphate market growth. The significant trending factor for global monostarch phosphate market includes merger and acquisition with end-use industry. The company manufacturing monostarch phosphate products has a significant opportunity in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, attributed to rapidly growing food and pharmaceutical industry over the forecast period.

Global Monostarch Phosphate Market: Segmentation

The global monostarch phosphate market is segmented by end-use industry, application, and by region. By end-use, the global monostarch phosphate market is classified as the food and the pharmaceutical industry. Among the aforementioned segments, the food industry segment accounts for relatively high revenue share in the global monostarch phosphate market over the forecast period, owing to high demand for confectioneries and bakery products followed by pharmaceutical industry.

Based on the end-use Industry, the global monostarch phosphate market is segmented into:

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other Industries

Based on the application, the global monostarch phosphate market is segmented into:

Thickening Agent

Other Excipient

Global Monostarch Phosphate Market: Regional Overview

By geographies, the global monostarch phosphate market is segmented into seven regions — North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Among the regions, North America dominates the global monostarch phosphate market in terms of value, owing to a significant revenue share of the region in the food additive market. Western Europe is followed by North America in the global monostarch phosphate market, attributed to high demand for confectioneries and bakery products in the region. The APEJ is expected to account for relatively high volume share in the global monostarch phosphate market, owing to rapidly growing food and pharmaceutical industry over the forecast period. Eastern Europe and Japan also accounts for a relatively low-value share in the global monostarch phosphate market. Latin America and Middle East Africa is expected to have a moderate opportunity for the monostarch phosphate market, owing to the moderately growing economy and industries across the regions. Overall, the outlook for the global monostarch phosphate market will have a positive growth over the forecast period.

Global Monostarch Phosphate Market: Key Players

Few of the monostarch phosphate market players include Cargill Inc., Ingredion Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., KMC, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Penford Corp., Banpong Tapioca Flour Industrial Co Ltd., China Essence Group Ltd., Tate and Lyle Plc., Avebe U.A., Ulrick and Short Ltd., and Universal Starch Chem Allied.

