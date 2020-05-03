Global Transfusion Technology Market Drivers, Segmentations, Key Players, Analysis & Forecast 2018 – 2026

The transfusion technology market has been making rapid strides on the back of unceasing device advances, especially in auto transfusion. Recurrent focus on making safe blood transfusions notably by governments and private health care players have stirred the co-development of better devices that can lower incidence of transfusion-acquired infections. While North America and Europe are developed markets, over the years Asia Pacific is likely to be lucrative fueled by advent of low-cost high-end devices. During 2018–2026, the global market is expected to garner a CAGR of more than 5.0%.

Transfusion Technology Market – Overview

This report studies the current as well as future prospects of the global transfusion technology market. Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, and provision of transfusion technology and new players planning to enter the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, along with a market snapshot, providing overall information on various segments considered in the scope of the study. The section also provides information and data analysis of the global transfusion technology market in terms of product, end-user, and region.

The global transfusion technology market has been segmented based on product, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global market has been classified into instruments and disposables & consumables. The instruments segment has been further bifurcated into the apheresis system & multicomponent collection systems, cell processing systems & cell expansion systems, autotransfusion devices, and others. The other segment includes tube sealing system, sterile tubing welder, mixer technology, and point of care hemoglobin meters. Based on end-user, the global transfusion technology market has been segregated into hospitals, blood banks, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, and others. The blood banks segment is expected to dominate the global transfusion technology market during the forecast period.

Top-down approach has been employed for determining the size of the global transfusion technology market, using various market indicators obtained from secondary sources, which included analysis of launched products and mapping of demand for transfusion technology of top market players in specific regions. Top-down approach has been used to derive the market size of different product segments, wherein market size of parent market was obtained through secondary sources and analyzed for sales by narrowing down to revenue percentage for product segment through extensive analysis of investor presentations, press releases, primary interviews, and others. Data triangulation is based on both secondary research (top-down and bottom-up approaches) and primary research. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth has been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. Market value and forecast, in terms of US$ Mn, for each segment has been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026. The report also provides compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in percentage for each segment for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

The overview section of the report explores market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends that have the significant impact on the global transfusion technology market and may influence it in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided to explain the intensity of competition in the market across regions. These analyses are likely to help market players take strategic decisions to strengthen their positions and grow their share in the global transfusion technology market. The report also comprises technological advancement overview.

In terms of region, the global transfusion technology market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The report also provides market size and forecast for major countries in the above-mentioned regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and growth opportunities has been provided in the overview section.

Major players operating in the global transfusion technology market are Haemonetics Corporation, Inc., Medtronic plc, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cerus Corporation, Fresenius Kabi AG (Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA), GE Healthcare, Miltenyi Biotec, TERUMO BCT, and LivaNova PLC. The global transfusion technology market has been segmented as follows:

Global Transfusion Technology Market, by Product

– Instruments

– Apheresis System & Multicomponent Collection Systems

– Cell Processing Systems & Cell Expansion Systems

– Autotransfusion Devices

– Disposables & Consumables

Global Transfusion Technology Market, by End-user

– Hospitals

– Blood Banks

– Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

– Others

Global Transfusion Technology Market, by Region

– North America

– U.S

– Canada

– Europe

– U.K

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC Countries

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

