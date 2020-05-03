Global (United States, European Union and China) Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Market Shipment and Sales Forecast 2019-2025
ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global (United States, European Union and China) Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Market Research Report 2019-2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.
Applications of nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment has been thriving on the need for structural and components analysis, to prolong material’s life cycle. Growing inspection activities to meet quality standards using NDT underpins the growing prospects. Regulatory thrust for inspection of aging infrastructures, notably in developing regions, is accentuating the demand for preventative maintenance solutions, and is expected to propel the NDT market to attain US$12 bn by 2025.
This report studies the global market size of Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Equipment, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Equipment production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Olympus Corporation
GE Measurement & Control
Sonatest
Parker
Nawoo
Magnaflux
Rigaku
Pine
Acoustic Control Systems, Ltd
Olson Instrument
Karl deutsch
MODSONIC
West Penn Testing
Advanced NDT
Beiji Xingchen
Ultrasonic
Technology
Times
Nengda
Allrising
Testing Equipment
Wlndt Systems
Sheyang Xingyu
Mingda Tanshang
Market Segment by Product Type
Laser Testing
Magnetic Flux Leakage
Magnetic Particle
Ultrasonic Testing
Market Segment by Application
Metallurgy
Electricity
Petrochemical
Ship
Aerospace
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
