HAZMAT Packaging- Safe and Secure Packaging Solutions for Your Product

In this report, Transparency Market Research offers a 9-year forecast of the global HAZMAT packaging market between 2018 and 2027. In terms of value, the global HAZMAT packaging market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The study reveals HAZMAT packaging market dynamics in five geographic segments along with a market analysis for the current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period.

HAZMAT Packaging Market: Report Description

This TMR report studies the global HAZMAT packaging market for the period 2019–2027. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the global HAZMAT packaging market that gradually help transform global businesses.

The HAZMAT packaging market numbers have been assessed by carefully scrutinizing the production of products used in HAZMAT packaging, in all five key regions for the current year, as well as the historical performance of the HAZMAT packaging market. Market size and forecast for each segment in the HAZMAT packaging market have been provided in the context of regional markets. All the segmentation for HAZMAT packaging has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The HAZMAT packaging market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study on the HAZMAT packaging market. Secondary sources for data on HAZMAT packaging trade include company annual reports & publications.

The global HAZMAT packaging market report begins with an executive summary intended to give a clear perspective about the market to the reader. It is then followed by a thorough definition of HAZMAT packaging and the market segmentation describing the scope of the study. This is to outline the significance of HAZMAT packaging as a product, and the impact of their market growth on the industry.

The Porter’s Analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the HAZMAT packaging market. Porter’s Analysis for the global HAZMAT packaging market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and the intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global HAZMAT packaging market, which includes TMR analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities that are affecting the growth of the HAZMAT packaging market.

On the basis of product, the HAZMAT packaging market study includes drums, industrial bulk containers (IBCs), and flexitanks & other segments. Of these, HAZMAT packaging of the drums segment accounts for the major share of the global HAZMAT packaging market. This is primarily due to the cost effectiveness offered by the drums as compared to IBC and other bulk containers.

The material type considered in the HAZMAT packaging market study includes metal and plastic. Of these, the plastic segment in HAZMAT packaging accounts for the major share of the global HAZMAT packaging market. Being lightweight and cost-effective, plastic is a more preferable material over metals such as stainless steel.

On the basis of classes, the HAZMAT packaging market has been segmented into nine classes. Of these nine classes, the class 3 segment will grow at a healthy CAGR in the global HAZMAT packaging market.

On the basis of end use, the global HAZMAT packaging market has been segmented into seven segments that are chemicals & petrochemicals, oil & gas, freight and logistics, automotive, pharmaceutical, agriculture and horticulture, & other manufacturing industries. Of these, the chemical & petrochemical segment in the global HAZMAT packaging market is expected to heavily dominate the market during the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the HAZMAT packaging market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional HAZMAT packaging market for 2018–2027. The next section of the report highlights the HAZMAT packaging market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The study investigates the regional year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the HAZMAT packaging market. The key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional HAZMAT packaging market for 2018–2027.

The key manufacturers in the HAZMAT packaging market profiled in this report include– Greif Inc., SIA Flexitanks, Hoover Ferguson Group, Schutz Container Systems, Inc., Mauser Group B.V., HINRICH Industries, Thielmann US LLC, Eagle Manufacturing Company, Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc., Clouds Drums Dubai LLC., Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd., Sicagen India Ltd, Great Western Containers Inc., Fibrestar Drums Limited, Meyer Steel Drum, Inc., and Peninsula Drums Cc. Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global HAZMAT packaging market during 2018-27.