Heavy Construction Equipment Market- North America Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2021

North America Heavy Construction Equipment Market 2018 is latest research report by MarketResearchFuture, the North America Heavy Construction Equipment market is expected to Register High Growth Rate during 2018 To 2021. Report analyzes North America Heavy Construction Equipment Market Key Companies with Size, Share, Trends analysis, and Key Country Forecast to 2021. North America Heavy Construction Equipment Market Information is segmented by Types (Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, Heavy Construction Vehicles, Others (Cranes, Excavator, Dozer)), By applications (Mining & Excavation, Earthmoving, Transportation, Lifting, Material Handling, Others), end users (Oil & Gas Industry, Construction Industry, Military, Mining, Agriculture & Forestry and Others) – Forecast to 2021

Key Players:

The prominent players profiled by MRFR that are operating in the North America heavy construction equipment market are Caterpillar (the U.S.), John Deere & Co (the U.S.), Manitowoc Group (the U.S.), Oshkosh Corporation (the U.S.), Terex Corporation (the U.S.), Hitachi Construction Machinery (the U.S.), Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas, Inc. (the U.S.), JCB (the U.S.) and Manitou Americas Inc (the U.S.).

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/680

Market Overview:

Urbanization and industrialization have increased significantly in the past few decades which has led to the development of infrastructure and increased construction activities, mainly in developed and developing countries. Heavy construction equipment comprises of vehicles that are predominantly designed to perform heavy construction operations, majorly earthwork and material handling. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a report stating that the North America heavy construction equipment market is marked to expand significantly by the end of 2021.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rapid urbanization is aiding the expansion of the construction sector. Rise in construction and building activities with increased industrialization and urbanization are inducing high demand for heavy-duty equipment and machinery that can fasten the construction process and contribute to the development of the region, which in turn is propelling the expansion of the North America heavy construction equipment market. Construction of skyscrapers and massive industrial buildings require assistance from efficient construction equipment. Growing construction of such buildings in the developed areas is fueling the growth of the North America heavy construction equipment market.

The developed countries are projecting infrastructural development at a rapid pace. With rise in construction activities in residential sector due to constant rise in population in the developed regions are generating high demand for heavy construction equipment, which is resulting in the significant expansion of the North America heavy construction equipment market. Introduction of technologically advanced construction machinery and proliferation in the manufacturers of construction equipment are also driving the growth of the North America heavy construction equipment market.

Market Segmentation:

The North America heavy construction equipment market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and end-users. Based on type, the North America heavy construction equipment market has been segmented into earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, heavy construction vehicles and others that include cranes, excavator and dozer. Based on application, the North America heavy construction equipment market has been segmented into mining and excavation, earthmoving, transportation, lifting, material handling and others. Based on end-users, the North America heavy construction equipment market has been segmented into oil and gas industry, construction industry, military, mining, agriculture forestry and others.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the North America heavy construction equipment market has been segmented into two major countries such as the U.S. and Canada. The heavy construction equipment market in the U.S is domination the North America heavy construction equipment market owing to the increased investment in real estate sector, rapid infrastructural development and utilization of technologically advanced construction equipment in this region. Canada is projecting significant growth in the North America heavy construction equipment market owing to the increased construction activities, rapid urbanization and increased utilization of heavy construction equipment in the construction sector of this region.

Industry Updates:

In December 2018, Case Construction Equipment has announced the launch of its all-new C Series motor graders. These two models can be used for small to medium-size site prep, general construction businesses and road-maintenance.

In December 2018, Jeep, an American brand of automobiles, has announced the launch of new 2020 Gladiator which is a heavy-duty pickup truck and can be used for transport of raw material to the construction site.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/north-america-heavy-construction-equipment-market-680

Continued…….

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR) and Market Research & Consulting Services.

CONTACT US:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

[email protected]