Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Boosting the Healthcare Industry Worldwide

Global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market: Snapshot

Presence of a copious number of small vendors has made the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market fragmented in nature. However, there are few dominant players too that have a stronghold over the market. In order to surge ahead of competitors, savvy players in the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market are seen leveraging a multi-pronged strategy. First, they are pouring money into research and development of improved new products. Second, they are striking carefully-considered partnerships to enhance their product portfolios. Third, they are trying to expand their geographical footprints by tapping into the relatively underserved markets in the developing nations.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hbo-therapy-devices.html

A range of hyperbaric oxygen chambers of various designs and sizes combined with increasing knowledge the quicker, smoother healing process, is primarily responsible for this market’s steady growth rate. Besides, the large pool of global elderly population, rising occurrence of acute and chronic wounds, and the increase in diabetic foot ulcers and pressure cases is also stoking demand in the global market for hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices.

A report by Transparency Market Research predicts the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market to register a CAGR of 7.4% from 2017 to 2025 to become worth US$284.8 mn by 2025 from US$ 150.0 mn in 2016.

Monoplace HBOT Devices See Maximum Demand Due to their Affordability

The two main types of hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices purveyed in the market are monoplace HBOT devices and multiplace HBOT device, depending upon whether it is for one person or for many. Depending upon the type of product, the monoplace HBOT devices leads the market. It 2016, its leading share came to around 60.1% of the overall market. Their affordable cost compared to multiplace chambers has served to boost their uptake so far. Further, constant improvement in their technology that speeds up the healing process even more is also bringing about sales. In Europe, however, strict rules pertaining to the use of monolpace HBOT devices for medical purpose is pushing up demand for multiplace HBOT devices.

Request a Brochure of the Report @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=806

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices find application in wound healing, infection treatment, decompression sickness, gas embolism, etc. Of these, the segment of wound healing contributes the most to the market because of the widespread use of monoplace HBOT chambers in developed countries of the U.S., Canada and Japan and also in developing countries of China, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil.

Powered by U.S., North America Leads the Market

From a geographical standpoint, currently North America runs the show in the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market. In 2016, the region held 32.1% share in the global market. Increasing occurrence of head injuries is said to be driving growth in the region. The U.S. is a major contributor to the market on account of the robust reimbursement system in the country.

Europe trails North America, in terms of market share, in the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy market. The revenue in the region is slated to become US$62.2 mn by 2025. Vis-à-vis growth rate, on the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to outpace all other regions as it is home to over half the population in the world, which also makes the prevalence of diabetes much higher in the region. Besides, an improving medical infrastructure and foray of international players is also boosting the market in the region.

Request a Sample of the Report @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=806

Some of the key players operating in the hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market are Sechrist Industries, Inc., Perry Baromedical, and Environmental Tectonics Corporation (ETC), HAUX-LIFE-SUPPORT GmbH, IHC Hytech B.V., Oxyheal International, and Fink Engineering.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com